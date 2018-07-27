NY Forecast for Sunday, July 29, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Spotty showers;82;61;WNW;5;76%;64%;7

Binghamton;A passing shower;75;56;WNW;6;76%;61%;8

Buffalo;A passing shower;74;60;W;12;67%;63%;7

Central Park;Partly sunny;86;70;W;9;71%;31%;9

Dansville;Spotty showers;79;58;WSW;8;60%;68%;9

Dunkirk;A shower in the a.m.;74;59;W;10;68%;61%;9

East Hampton;A shower or t-storm;80;68;SW;6;86%;73%;7

Elmira;Some sun, a shower;79;55;W;6;70%;50%;7

Farmingdale;A shower or two;83;69;WSW;9;76%;70%;8

Fort Drum;Showers;77;58;SW;9;76%;71%;5

Fulton;Showers;78;61;WSW;7;62%;73%;8

Glens Falls;Spotty showers;82;58;W;6;73%;64%;7

Islip;Showers around;83;69;W;8;74%;83%;6

Ithaca;A passing shower;77;55;W;6;74%;63%;7

Jamestown;Some sun, a shower;71;55;W;10;74%;60%;10

Massena;Spotty showers;79;58;SW;7;76%;71%;8

Montauk;A shower or t-storm;80;69;SW;4;87%;73%;7

Montgomery;Some sunshine;85;61;W;5;71%;33%;9

Monticello;Partly sunny, nice;80;57;NW;5;74%;32%;9

New York;Clouds and sunshine;86;70;NW;11;69%;30%;8

New York Jfk;A morning shower;83;71;WSW;10;79%;47%;8

New York Lga;A quick a.m. shower;87;72;WSW;12;63%;50%;8

Newburgh;Partly sunny;84;63;WNW;5;77%;33%;9

Niagara Falls;Spotty showers;76;58;W;9;71%;62%;6

Ogdensburg;Spotty showers;77;58;SW;6;72%;66%;5

Penn (Yan);Spotty showers;76;60;WSW;6;68%;67%;9

Plattsburgh;Spotty showers;79;60;WSW;5;70%;65%;6

Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;84;63;SW;4;69%;33%;9

Rochester;Spotty showers;77;60;WSW;9;72%;70%;6

Rome;Spotty showers;79;59;W;6;73%;69%;8

Saranac Lake;Spotty showers;74;52;SW;6;73%;75%;5

Shirley;A shower or t-storm;83;68;WSW;7;78%;70%;9

Syracuse;Spotty showers;78;59;W;7;79%;70%;9

Watertown;Spotty showers;76;58;WSW;8;77%;76%;8

Wellsville;A passing shower;75;57;W;8;69%;59%;9

Westhampton Beach;A shower or t-storm;82;65;WSW;7;75%;69%;8

White Plains;A morning shower;83;66;WSW;6;75%;58%;6

_____

