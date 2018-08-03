NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Sunday, August 5, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Rainy times;81;65;SE;5;79%;85%;3
Binghamton;Humid and warmer;79;62;S;5;78%;48%;6
Buffalo;Partly sunny, humid;82;67;SSW;8;70%;29%;9
Central Park;Heavy showers;82;74;W;3;85%;77%;3
Dansville;Partly sunny;86;63;SSW;5;62%;47%;8
Dunkirk;Partly sunny, humid;82;65;S;7;73%;30%;9
East Hampton;Heavy showers;78;70;SW;9;87%;89%;3
Elmira;Humid and warmer;85;62;WSW;4;74%;47%;7
Farmingdale;Heavy showers;83;72;W;15;82%;81%;3
Fort Drum;Partly sunny;84;67;SSW;6;72%;44%;8
Fulton;Clouds, then sun;85;66;SSW;4;62%;45%;8
Glens Falls;Spotty showers;80;62;WNW;4;83%;66%;5
Islip;Heavy showers;81;71;SW;12;81%;80%;3
Ithaca;Humid and warmer;83;63;SSE;5;75%;45%;7
Jamestown;Partly sunny, humid;79;63;S;6;75%;30%;8
Massena;A shower;85;65;SSW;4;74%;60%;7
Montauk;Showers and t-storms;79;71;W;8;90%;89%;3
Montgomery;Heavy a.m. showers;84;63;W;6;78%;69%;5
Monticello;Brief a.m. showers;80;63;WNW;5;81%;66%;5
New York;Showers, some heavy;82;74;WSW;8;84%;76%;3
New York Jfk;Downpours, humid;83;72;W;15;85%;78%;3
New York Lga;Heavy showers;86;77;W;12;76%;78%;2
Newburgh;Heavy showers;81;66;WSW;5;86%;69%;3
Niagara Falls;Partly sunny, humid;86;69;SSW;7;67%;25%;9
Ogdensburg;A shower;86;65;SSW;5;67%;59%;7
Penn (Yan);Partly sunny, warmer;83;65;WSW;4;70%;50%;8
Plattsburgh;A shower in the p.m.;81;63;W;5;73%;59%;7
Poughkeepsie;Heavy showers;82;63;N;5;80%;69%;3
Rochester;Partly sunny;85;66;SW;6;70%;46%;9
Rome;Humid and warmer;85;63;WNW;5;72%;45%;8
Saranac Lake;A shower;80;56;SW;4;71%;58%;8
Shirley;Heavy showers;80;71;SW;11;82%;80%;3
Syracuse;Humid and warmer;85;66;SSW;5;75%;47%;8
Watertown;Partly sunny;83;66;S;5;73%;42%;8
Wellsville;Some sun, a shower;82;64;SW;5;67%;47%;7
Westhampton Beach;Showers, some heavy;79;68;W;12;84%;80%;3
White Plains;Heavy showers;82;69;W;8;83%;77%;3
_____
