NY Forecast for Thursday, August 30, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Partly sunny and hot;93;71;SSW;7;63%;42%;6

Binghamton;Partly sunny;87;63;SW;10;67%;42%;7

Buffalo;A strong t-storm;85;65;SW;16;72%;82%;7

Central Park;Very hot;94;78;WSW;4;61%;33%;7

Dansville;A strong t-storm;91;62;WSW;10;61%;80%;7

Dunkirk;A strong t-storm;86;64;WSW;12;72%;82%;7

East Hampton;Mostly sunny, humid;84;74;SW;7;78%;18%;7

Elmira;Partly sunny and hot;92;68;SW;10;62%;66%;7

Farmingdale;Mostly sunny, humid;90;74;SW;10;66%;29%;7

Fort Drum;A strong t-storm;87;58;WSW;15;81%;92%;3

Fulton;A strong t-storm;88;63;W;11;63%;81%;6

Glens Falls;Partial sunshine;91;67;SSW;9;68%;31%;6

Islip;Mostly sunny, humid;90;74;SSW;9;69%;28%;7

Ithaca;Partly sunny;90;62;SW;10;67%;66%;7

Jamestown;A strong t-storm;83;60;WSW;14;75%;80%;7

Massena;A strong t-storm;88;56;W;15;78%;100%;3

Montauk;Mostly sunny, humid;86;72;SW;7;75%;14%;7

Montgomery;Mostly sunny and hot;94;72;SW;8;63%;27%;7

Monticello;Sunshine, very warm;89;68;WSW;7;69%;34%;7

New York;Very hot;94;77;SW;7;61%;33%;7

New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;89;77;SW;11;72%;33%;7

New York Lga;Very hot;96;81;WSW;10;53%;33%;7

Newburgh;Sunshine, hot, humid;94;73;SW;6;68%;24%;7

Niagara Falls;A strong t-storm;85;64;WSW;12;73%;74%;6

Ogdensburg;A strong t-storm;87;60;W;13;79%;87%;3

Penn (Yan);A strong t-storm;90;66;WSW;12;63%;80%;7

Plattsburgh;A strong t-storm;91;61;SW;10;69%;80%;4

Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;94;72;SW;7;59%;22%;7

Rochester;A strong t-storm;90;64;WSW;12;73%;80%;7

Rome;A strong t-storm;90;65;W;9;70%;81%;7

Saranac Lake;A strong t-storm;83;53;WSW;13;80%;81%;4

Shirley;Mostly sunny, humid;89;74;SW;8;72%;23%;7

Syracuse;A strong t-storm;91;65;SW;12;69%;82%;7

Watertown;A strong t-storm;87;57;WSW;14;78%;86%;5

Wellsville;A strong t-storm;88;65;SW;10;66%;80%;7

Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny, humid;87;70;SW;9;69%;22%;7

White Plains;Partly sunny;93;73;WSW;7;61%;27%;7

