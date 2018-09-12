NY Forecast for Friday, September 14, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Cloudy with a shower;81;65;SE;5;73%;58%;2

Binghamton;A passing shower;75;63;SE;5;89%;66%;2

Buffalo;Cloudy with a shower;80;67;ESE;7;78%;66%;1

Central Park;A shower in places;76;68;ENE;5;89%;59%;2

Dansville;Cloudy with a shower;80;68;SE;4;79%;67%;1

Dunkirk;A shower;80;68;SE;6;81%;67%;2

East Hampton;Low clouds may break;73;66;ENE;7;92%;35%;1

Elmira;A shower;79;68;SE;4;84%;67%;2

Farmingdale;A stray shower;75;65;ENE;8;91%;60%;2

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;82;65;SE;5;77%;33%;4

Fulton;Cloudy with a shower;80;65;ESE;3;74%;80%;3

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy, humid;80;60;E;4;80%;36%;4

Islip;A shower in places;76;67;ENE;8;88%;55%;2

Ithaca;Cloudy with a shower;78;65;SE;4;88%;66%;1

Jamestown;A shower;76;66;SE;7;87%;67%;2

Massena;Mostly sunny;83;58;E;5;70%;8%;5

Montauk;Low clouds may break;74;64;ENE;5;93%;31%;1

Montgomery;A shower in spots;76;64;ESE;6;91%;55%;2

Monticello;A shower in places;76;64;E;6;89%;66%;2

New York;A stray shower;76;68;ENE;7;90%;59%;2

New York Jfk;A shower in spots;75;66;ENE;10;92%;55%;2

New York Lga;A shower in places;75;70;ENE;10;84%;60%;2

Newburgh;A shower in spots;78;66;ENE;6;90%;57%;2

Niagara Falls;A t-storm in spots;79;68;E;7;82%;51%;3

Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;82;60;NE;5;73%;15%;5

Penn (Yan);Cloudy with a shower;77;67;SSE;3;85%;66%;1

Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;79;57;W;4;72%;7%;5

Poughkeepsie;A shower in spots;76;65;N;4;86%;57%;2

Rochester;Overcast, a shower;80;68;ESE;7;84%;66%;3

Rome;A passing shower;80;64;E;5;82%;63%;2

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;79;49;ESE;3;70%;8%;4

Shirley;More clouds than sun;76;67;ENE;7;90%;66%;2

Syracuse;Cloudy with a shower;80;65;ESE;6;87%;73%;2

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;83;64;E;4;72%;34%;4

Wellsville;A shower;77;68;ESE;5;80%;69%;1

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy, humid;74;62;ENE;8;88%;44%;2

White Plains;A stray shower;74;64;E;6;91%;55%;2

