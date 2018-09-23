NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Monday, September 24, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Mostly sunny;69;46;NNE;4;48%;0%;5
Binghamton;Mostly sunny;64;46;ENE;4;65%;8%;5
Buffalo;Mostly sunny;70;51;E;6;62%;4%;5
Central Park;Mostly cloudy;66;58;ENE;2;74%;27%;2
Dansville;Mostly sunny;70;47;ESE;4;62%;2%;5
Dunkirk;Mostly sunny;69;52;ESE;6;63%;2%;5
East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;67;55;NNE;5;63%;27%;3
Elmira;Mostly sunny;69;44;N;3;65%;8%;5
Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;66;57;ENE;6;72%;27%;1
Fort Drum;Mostly sunny;64;42;NNE;6;67%;7%;4
Fulton;Mostly sunny;66;45;ENE;3;59%;0%;4
Glens Falls;Mostly sunny;67;44;NNE;3;62%;0%;4
Islip;Rather cloudy;67;57;NE;6;66%;27%;1
Ithaca;Mostly sunny;66;46;ENE;3;66%;10%;5
Jamestown;Sunshine;67;50;E;4;69%;2%;5
Massena;Mostly sunny;65;41;NE;6;62%;21%;4
Montauk;Mostly cloudy;67;57;N;4;64%;24%;3
Montgomery;Partly sunny;67;49;WNW;3;70%;8%;5
Monticello;Partly sunny;65;47;N;4;62%;5%;5
New York;Not as warm;66;58;NE;5;65%;27%;2
New York Jfk;Mainly cloudy;68;59;E;7;75%;44%;2
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;68;60;E;7;66%;27%;2
Newburgh;Clouds and sun;68;51;N;4;67%;8%;4
Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;68;51;E;5;64%;4%;5
Ogdensburg;Mostly sunny;65;42;NNE;5;56%;15%;4
Penn (Yan);Mostly sunny;67;47;NNE;2;65%;0%;5
Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;65;39;N;6;58%;23%;4
Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;67;49;SSE;2;65%;5%;4
Rochester;Mostly sunny;68;48;E;5;66%;3%;5
Rome;Mostly sunny;67;46;NE;3;65%;2%;4
Saranac Lake;Mostly sunny;60;32;ENE;5;63%;18%;4
Shirley;Mostly cloudy;68;55;NE;6;64%;27%;2
Syracuse;Mostly sunny;66;46;SSE;4;69%;0%;4
Watertown;Mostly sunny;66;40;NE;5;61%;5%;4
Wellsville;Mostly sunny;69;48;ESE;4;59%;1%;5
Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;69;53;WNW;5;63%;27%;2
White Plains;Mostly cloudy;65;54;ENE;4;67%;23%;4
_____
