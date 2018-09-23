NY Forecast for Monday, September 24, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Mostly sunny;69;46;NNE;4;48%;0%;5

Binghamton;Mostly sunny;64;46;ENE;4;65%;8%;5

Buffalo;Mostly sunny;70;51;E;6;62%;4%;5

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;66;58;ENE;2;74%;27%;2

Dansville;Mostly sunny;70;47;ESE;4;62%;2%;5

Dunkirk;Mostly sunny;69;52;ESE;6;63%;2%;5

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;67;55;NNE;5;63%;27%;3

Elmira;Mostly sunny;69;44;N;3;65%;8%;5

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;66;57;ENE;6;72%;27%;1

Fort Drum;Mostly sunny;64;42;NNE;6;67%;7%;4

Fulton;Mostly sunny;66;45;ENE;3;59%;0%;4

Glens Falls;Mostly sunny;67;44;NNE;3;62%;0%;4

Islip;Rather cloudy;67;57;NE;6;66%;27%;1

Ithaca;Mostly sunny;66;46;ENE;3;66%;10%;5

Jamestown;Sunshine;67;50;E;4;69%;2%;5

Massena;Mostly sunny;65;41;NE;6;62%;21%;4

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;67;57;N;4;64%;24%;3

Montgomery;Partly sunny;67;49;WNW;3;70%;8%;5

Monticello;Partly sunny;65;47;N;4;62%;5%;5

New York;Not as warm;66;58;NE;5;65%;27%;2

New York Jfk;Mainly cloudy;68;59;E;7;75%;44%;2

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;68;60;E;7;66%;27%;2

Newburgh;Clouds and sun;68;51;N;4;67%;8%;4

Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;68;51;E;5;64%;4%;5

Ogdensburg;Mostly sunny;65;42;NNE;5;56%;15%;4

Penn (Yan);Mostly sunny;67;47;NNE;2;65%;0%;5

Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;65;39;N;6;58%;23%;4

Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;67;49;SSE;2;65%;5%;4

Rochester;Mostly sunny;68;48;E;5;66%;3%;5

Rome;Mostly sunny;67;46;NE;3;65%;2%;4

Saranac Lake;Mostly sunny;60;32;ENE;5;63%;18%;4

Shirley;Mostly cloudy;68;55;NE;6;64%;27%;2

Syracuse;Mostly sunny;66;46;SSE;4;69%;0%;4

Watertown;Mostly sunny;66;40;NE;5;61%;5%;4

Wellsville;Mostly sunny;69;48;ESE;4;59%;1%;5

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;69;53;WNW;5;63%;27%;2

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;65;54;ENE;4;67%;23%;4

