NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Monday, October 1, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Sun and some clouds;65;52;SSE;5;59%;30%;4
Binghamton;Partly sunny;59;52;S;4;73%;40%;2
Buffalo;Cloudy with a shower;61;54;S;7;69%;77%;1
Central Park;Mostly sunny;70;61;SSW;1;58%;5%;4
Dansville;Mainly cloudy;63;54;S;4;69%;68%;2
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;62;56;S;8;70%;64%;1
East Hampton;Mostly sunny;68;59;SW;6;56%;8%;4
Elmira;Periods of sun;62;53;S;3;72%;42%;2
Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;69;59;SSW;6;59%;6%;4
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;57;46;ESE;7;78%;84%;1
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;60;51;E;3;66%;71%;1
Glens Falls;Sun and some clouds;61;48;N;5;71%;66%;4
Islip;Mostly sunny;70;60;SSW;6;52%;6%;4
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;59;52;SSE;4;74%;42%;2
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;62;54;SSW;6;77%;44%;2
Massena;Variable cloudiness;59;46;NW;8;66%;68%;1
Montauk;Mostly sunny;69;59;WSW;5;58%;8%;4
Montgomery;Mostly sunny;68;52;SW;3;66%;17%;4
Monticello;Partly sunny;65;50;W;5;65%;25%;4
New York;Mostly sunny;71;61;SSW;6;49%;5%;4
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;70;60;SSW;8;61%;4%;4
New York Lga;Mostly sunny;72;63;SSW;7;52%;5%;4
Newburgh;Mostly sunny;69;54;S;5;65%;14%;4
Niagara Falls;Cloudy with a shower;61;54;SW;7;65%;81%;1
Ogdensburg;Variable cloudiness;57;46;SW;6;65%;82%;1
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;61;52;SSW;4;70%;68%;3
Plattsburgh;Some sunshine;60;47;WNW;6;60%;80%;3
Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;68;52;S;3;62%;16%;4
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;61;54;S;6;71%;77%;1
Rome;Partly sunny;59;50;ENE;4;76%;67%;2
Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;54;42;N;7;71%;75%;2
Shirley;Mostly sunny;70;58;SSW;6;54%;7%;4
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;59;52;ENE;5;77%;67%;1
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;59;47;E;6;71%;83%;1
Wellsville;Rather cloudy;61;55;SSW;6;66%;44%;1
Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny;69;57;SW;7;55%;7%;4
White Plains;Mostly sunny;68;56;SSW;4;57%;8%;4
_____
