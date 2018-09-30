NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Tuesday, October 2, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Partly sunny;62;54;ESE;5;74%;66%;2
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;63;56;SE;5;90%;66%;1
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;61;58;SSE;11;85%;55%;1
Central Park;Partly sunny;76;65;WNW;1;72%;39%;3
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;64;56;SSE;5;85%;44%;1
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;65;61;S;7;81%;44%;1
East Hampton;Mostly sunny;71;64;S;7;74%;39%;4
Elmira;A shower or two;65;56;N;3;86%;66%;1
Farmingdale;Partly sunny;73;62;SSW;9;79%;35%;3
Fort Drum;Spotty showers;57;48;ESE;7;89%;80%;2
Fulton;A shower in the a.m.;59;52;ESE;4;84%;82%;1
Glens Falls;A shower or two;57;48;NNE;4;95%;89%;2
Islip;Mostly sunny;74;65;SSW;8;71%;36%;4
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;62;55;SE;4;91%;55%;1
Jamestown;Mainly cloudy;67;59;S;5;88%;44%;1
Massena;A little rain;59;47;E;5;78%;100%;2
Montauk;Sunshine and nice;70;62;E;5;80%;53%;4
Montgomery;A passing shower;73;55;NNE;4;81%;66%;2
Monticello;Periods of sun;68;55;E;4;78%;44%;2
New York;Partly sunny;76;65;S;6;64%;20%;3
New York Jfk;Partly sunny;74;64;SSW;10;82%;32%;3
New York Lga;Partial sunshine;76;67;WSW;9;68%;38%;3
Newburgh;A brief shower;72;59;NNE;5;76%;80%;2
Niagara Falls;Rain and drizzle;59;55;SSE;9;84%;77%;1
Ogdensburg;Cloudy with a shower;58;48;ENE;5;69%;89%;2
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;59;53;S;3;90%;44%;1
Plattsburgh;Cloudy with a shower;58;45;ENE;5;80%;86%;1
Poughkeepsie;Periods of sun, nice;71;56;N;3;77%;44%;2
Rochester;A little a.m. rain;59;55;SE;7;86%;78%;1
Rome;A morning shower;60;52;ESE;3;94%;82%;1
Saranac Lake;Spotty showers;54;43;E;3;87%;86%;1
Shirley;Mostly sunny;74;65;S;7;74%;36%;4
Syracuse;A shower in the a.m.;60;54;ESE;4;97%;80%;1
Watertown;Mainly cloudy;60;48;ENE;7;80%;55%;1
Wellsville;A stray shower;68;60;SSE;4;75%;55%;1
Westhampton Beach;Sunshine, pleasant;72;59;S;7;77%;36%;4
White Plains;Partly sunny, nice;72;60;NE;5;78%;44%;2
_____
