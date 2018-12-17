NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Wednesday, December 19, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Partly sunny, colder;28;14;WNW;16;50%;0%;2
Binghamton;Partly sunny, breezy;24;18;WNW;15;74%;0%;2
Buffalo;Partly sunny;32;27;SW;9;64%;0%;2
Central Park;Mostly sunny, colder;39;28;NW;22;43%;0%;2
Dansville;Partly sunny;32;23;SSW;9;60%;0%;2
Dunkirk;Partly sunny;32;26;SW;7;67%;0%;2
East Hampton;Mostly sunny, colder;35;27;NW;22;46%;1%;2
Elmira;Periods of sun;32;20;W;11;57%;0%;2
Farmingdale;Mostly sunny, colder;37;22;NW;18;46%;0%;2
Fort Drum;Colder;22;14;SSW;14;62%;2%;2
Fulton;Colder;27;22;SSW;14;58%;0%;1
Glens Falls;Colder;29;14;W;14;48%;3%;2
Islip;Mostly sunny, colder;37;23;NW;18;40%;0%;2
Ithaca;Colder;27;19;NW;15;75%;0%;1
Jamestown;Partly sunny;29;22;SSW;8;72%;0%;2
Massena;Colder with some sun;22;11;WSW;14;63%;4%;1
Montauk;Mostly sunny, colder;36;28;NW;19;53%;0%;2
Montgomery;Mostly sunny, breezy;34;18;WNW;14;54%;0%;2
Monticello;Mostly sunny, colder;29;16;NW;15;60%;1%;2
New York;Mostly sunny, colder;39;28;WNW;22;38%;0%;2
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny, colder;38;26;NW;22;49%;0%;2
New York Lga;Mostly sunny, colder;39;29;NW;23;44%;0%;2
Newburgh;Mostly sunny, windy;35;17;WNW;16;51%;0%;2
Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;32;25;SW;9;66%;0%;2
Ogdensburg;Colder;23;14;SW;14;60%;4%;2
Penn (Yan);Partly sunny;29;23;WSW;11;65%;0%;2
Plattsburgh;Colder with some sun;25;13;W;15;58%;11%;1
Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny, colder;33;15;NW;17;50%;0%;2
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;30;24;WSW;11;61%;0%;1
Rome;Colder;25;16;N;14;66%;0%;1
Saranac Lake;Colder;16;3;WSW;14;74%;6%;1
Shirley;Mostly sunny, colder;36;21;NW;18;41%;0%;2
Syracuse;Colder;26;20;WSW;14;65%;0%;1
Watertown;Colder;24;17;SE;14;59%;2%;2
Wellsville;Partly sunny;29;20;WSW;10;60%;0%;2
Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny, colder;36;16;NW;20;46%;0%;2
White Plains;Mostly sunny, colder;35;22;NW;22;47%;0%;2
_____
