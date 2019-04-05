NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Sunday, April 7, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Clearing and milder;59;35;WNW;8;62%;19%;3
Binghamton;Clearing and milder;55;37;NE;6;69%;30%;3
Buffalo;Milder with some sun;52;39;SE;6;73%;4%;5
Central Park;Decreasing clouds;68;49;N;1;56%;27%;2
Dansville;Partly sunny, warmer;60;39;SSE;5;62%;2%;4
Dunkirk;Partly sunny;53;39;SSE;4;74%;3%;5
East Hampton;Milder;55;43;NW;5;81%;42%;3
Elmira;Partial sunshine;61;36;SE;4;66%;28%;4
Farmingdale;A stray a.m. shower;62;43;NNW;6;68%;42%;3
Fort Drum;Milder with clearing;53;37;WSW;8;71%;20%;3
Fulton;Partly sunny, milder;55;36;SSW;7;64%;8%;4
Glens Falls;Decreasing clouds;61;32;NW;6;61%;24%;3
Islip;Milder;59;42;WNW;5;75%;42%;3
Ithaca;Decreasing clouds;56;36;ESE;6;72%;29%;3
Jamestown;Partly sunny, milder;56;40;ESE;6;73%;3%;4
Massena;Not as cool;54;35;E;10;73%;23%;2
Montauk;Milder;56;42;NW;5;77%;42%;3
Montgomery;Clearing and warmer;66;36;N;5;65%;25%;3
Monticello;Decreasing clouds;60;34;NW;6;68%;26%;3
New York;Decreasing clouds;68;49;NW;5;58%;26%;3
New York Jfk;Decreasing clouds;61;46;NW;8;70%;27%;2
New York Lga;Decreasing clouds;66;48;NNW;7;58%;27%;2
Newburgh;Decreasing clouds;64;38;N;5;68%;25%;3
Niagara Falls;Milder;55;37;S;5;65%;17%;6
Ogdensburg;Not as cool;55;35;SSW;6;63%;21%;3
Penn (Yan);Partial sunshine;57;38;SSW;5;68%;1%;4
Plattsburgh;Not as cool;56;35;W;7;61%;21%;2
Poughkeepsie;Warmer with clearing;66;38;ENE;4;62%;25%;2
Rochester;Milder with some sun;56;39;S;6;65%;5%;5
Rome;Clearing and milder;55;32;NNE;7;66%;11%;3
Saranac Lake;Milder with clearing;49;27;WSW;7;74%;18%;2
Shirley;Milder;59;41;NNW;6;75%;42%;3
Syracuse;Milder with clearing;57;37;S;8;65%;7%;2
Watertown;Milder with clearing;52;35;SSW;8;78%;17%;5
Wellsville;Some sun;57;39;S;5;65%;26%;4
Westhampton Beach;A brief a.m. shower;60;39;N;7;68%;42%;3
White Plains;Decreasing clouds;63;42;NNE;7;62%;27%;3
_____
