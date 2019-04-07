NY Forecast

NY Forecast for Tuesday, April 9, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Spotty showers;64;45;NW;10;65%;72%;2

Binghamton;A passing shower;66;46;W;12;68%;66%;5

Buffalo;Spotty a.m. showers;56;45;SW;16;89%;83%;4

Central Park;Occasional a.m. rain;73;57;WSW;5;63%;66%;3

Dansville;Spotty a.m. showers;69;46;W;11;62%;84%;5

Dunkirk;Spotty a.m. showers;60;46;SW;12;81%;82%;3

East Hampton;A little a.m. rain;54;45;WSW;11;88%;71%;2

Elmira;A passing shower;72;44;W;10;61%;66%;4

Farmingdale;Occasional a.m. rain;64;50;WSW;12;74%;67%;3

Fort Drum;Showers;57;38;WSW;14;85%;75%;1

Fulton;A shower in the a.m.;63;41;NW;14;66%;82%;5

Glens Falls;Morning rain;60;41;WSW;9;76%;81%;1

Islip;Brief a.m. showers;61;50;WSW;10;82%;71%;3

Ithaca;A shower;68;44;W;14;68%;67%;4

Jamestown;A morning shower;62;44;WSW;15;76%;82%;4

Massena;Periods of rain;47;30;ENE;11;90%;74%;1

Montauk;Morning rain;55;44;WSW;9;84%;74%;2

Montgomery;Occasional a.m. rain;72;49;WSW;9;71%;64%;4

Monticello;Some sun returning;67;45;WNW;7;75%;40%;4

New York;Clouds breaking;73;57;WSW;7;62%;44%;3

New York Jfk;A little a.m. rain;65;52;WSW;13;76%;66%;3

New York Lga;A little a.m. rain;71;55;WSW;12;64%;66%;3

Newburgh;A little a.m. rain;70;50;WSW;8;71%;65%;4

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy, mild;62;42;W;13;74%;80%;2

Ogdensburg;Cooler with rain;49;33;NNE;7;85%;81%;1

Penn (Yan);Showers around;67;45;W;12;67%;82%;5

Plattsburgh;Periods of rain;48;34;N;11;81%;73%;1

Poughkeepsie;A little a.m. rain;70;49;SW;7;70%;64%;2

Rochester;Spotty a.m. showers;65;44;NW;14;68%;83%;5

Rome;Spotty showers;65;42;W;14;69%;78%;2

Saranac Lake;A bit of rain;50;31;SW;9;84%;75%;1

Shirley;A little a.m. rain;60;48;WSW;10;81%;72%;2

Syracuse;A shower in the a.m.;67;43;W;15;65%;80%;4

Watertown;Spotty showers;56;36;WSW;14;87%;84%;1

Wellsville;Spotty a.m. showers;66;46;WNW;13;63%;84%;4

Westhampton Beach;A little a.m. rain;59;46;WSW;14;75%;71%;2

White Plains;A little a.m. rain;68;51;WSW;9;70%;66%;3

