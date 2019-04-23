NY Forecast for Thursday, April 25, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Cooler;55;40;WNW;15;56%;1%;4

Binghamton;Sunshine and cooler;53;38;NW;15;58%;5%;6

Buffalo;Mostly sunny, cooler;50;36;SW;16;68%;4%;7

Central Park;Mostly sunny, breezy;71;52;N;18;41%;5%;8

Dansville;Lots of sun, cooler;57;37;W;15;55%;5%;8

Dunkirk;Mostly sunny, cooler;52;36;SW;14;61%;4%;8

East Hampton;Mostly sunny, breezy;62;46;WNW;13;56%;7%;8

Elmira;Mostly sunny, cooler;60;36;NW;14;51%;5%;8

Farmingdale;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;47;NNW;14;49%;5%;8

Fort Drum;Cooler;47;38;WSW;15;74%;48%;2

Fulton;Cooler;52;36;WNW;17;57%;41%;4

Glens Falls;Cooler with a shower;54;35;W;14;56%;41%;2

Islip;Mostly sunny, breezy;66;44;NW;14;46%;4%;8

Ithaca;Partly sunny, cooler;53;36;NW;15;63%;6%;5

Jamestown;Mostly sunny, cooler;53;37;W;15;61%;4%;8

Massena;A shower or two;50;34;WNW;15;78%;62%;2

Montauk;Mostly sunny, breezy;61;47;NNW;14;65%;6%;8

Montgomery;Mostly sunny, cooler;64;39;NNW;14;49%;3%;8

Monticello;Partly sunny, cooler;57;37;NW;14;56%;4%;7

New York;Mostly sunny, breezy;71;51;NNW;17;36%;4%;8

New York Jfk;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;49;N;17;51%;5%;8

New York Lga;Mostly sunny, breezy;69;51;N;17;43%;5%;8

Newburgh;Mostly sunny, cooler;64;40;WNW;14;51%;3%;8

Niagara Falls;Cooler;56;36;WSW;15;56%;3%;7

Ogdensburg;Cooler with a shower;52;35;WNW;14;71%;42%;2

Penn (Yan);Sunshine and cooler;55;37;W;15;59%;4%;6

Plattsburgh;Brief a.m. showers;51;35;N;14;63%;74%;2

Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny, cooler;64;41;NE;14;47%;4%;8

Rochester;Partly sunny, cooler;56;37;W;15;60%;7%;5

Rome;Cooler;50;35;WNW;15;66%;40%;5

Saranac Lake;Cooler with a shower;44;29;NW;14;80%;52%;2

Shirley;Mostly sunny, breezy;65;43;NW;15;50%;5%;8

Syracuse;Partly sunny, cooler;52;39;W;16;59%;10%;5

Watertown;Cooler;48;36;S;15;75%;43%;2

Wellsville;Cooler with sunshine;58;37;WNW;15;51%;3%;8

Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny, breezy;64;43;NNW;14;54%;5%;8

White Plains;Sunshine and breezy;66;46;NNW;17;48%;5%;8

