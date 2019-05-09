NY Forecast for Saturday, May 11, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Showers and t-storms;67;47;WNW;12;74%;84%;2

Binghamton;Showers and t-storms;67;40;WNW;12;85%;64%;2

Buffalo;Spotty showers;62;40;W;14;83%;62%;4

Central Park;A shower or t-storm;70;56;SSW;7;79%;73%;3

Dansville;Showers and t-storms;70;40;WNW;11;77%;65%;3

Dunkirk;Showers around;62;39;WNW;10;77%;63%;3

East Hampton;Rain in the morning;59;53;SSW;12;89%;84%;2

Elmira;Showers and t-storms;74;41;WNW;10;73%;62%;3

Farmingdale;A shower or t-storm;64;54;SW;16;87%;82%;3

Fort Drum;Showers and t-storms;65;40;W;15;84%;72%;2

Fulton;Showers and t-storms;69;41;WNW;12;76%;66%;2

Glens Falls;Showers and t-storms;67;47;SW;8;84%;83%;2

Islip;A shower or t-storm;63;55;SSW;11;88%;80%;3

Ithaca;Showers and t-storms;71;38;NW;13;82%;64%;2

Jamestown;A shower or two;60;36;NW;13;85%;60%;2

Massena;Rain tapering off;68;44;W;13;77%;81%;2

Montauk;Rain in the morning;60;52;SW;13;81%;84%;2

Montgomery;Showers and t-storms;70;48;WSW;9;85%;82%;2

Monticello;Showers and t-storms;65;43;W;6;89%;84%;2

New York;A shower or t-storm;69;56;SSW;7;79%;73%;3

New York Jfk;A shower or t-storm;65;56;SSW;16;90%;80%;3

New York Lga;A shower or t-storm;69;56;SSW;14;79%;73%;3

Newburgh;Showers and t-storms;68;48;SSW;6;84%;82%;2

Niagara Falls;A morning shower;61;39;WNW;14;80%;45%;3

Ogdensburg;Showers and t-storms;67;45;W;10;75%;70%;2

Penn (Yan);Showers and t-storms;72;40;WNW;12;74%;70%;3

Plattsburgh;Rain tapering off;66;46;SW;15;74%;84%;2

Poughkeepsie;Showers and t-storms;70;49;SW;8;79%;82%;2

Rochester;A shower or t-storm;68;41;WNW;12;69%;60%;3

Rome;Showers and t-storms;69;42;WNW;9;81%;68%;2

Saranac Lake;Showers and t-storms;64;38;WSW;11;85%;83%;2

Shirley;A shower or t-storm;63;54;SSW;11;85%;67%;3

Syracuse;Showers and t-storms;73;43;WNW;13;73%;65%;2

Watertown;Showers and t-storms;63;41;W;15;85%;70%;2

Wellsville;Showers and t-storms;68;37;WNW;10;68%;64%;4

Westhampton Beach;Rain in the morning;63;50;SW;14;84%;90%;2

White Plains;A shower or t-storm;67;52;SW;10;85%;67%;3

