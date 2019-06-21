NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Sunday, June 23, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Mostly sunny, breezy;76;55;WNW;13;50%;25%;10
Binghamton;Mostly sunny, nice;71;53;WNW;13;58%;4%;11
Buffalo;Partly sunny;71;54;SW;7;59%;0%;10
Central Park;Sunny and breezy;81;64;NW;14;44%;0%;11
Dansville;Partly sunny;75;52;WSW;8;54%;0%;10
Dunkirk;Clouds and sun;71;52;SSW;6;61%;0%;10
East Hampton;Warmer;77;62;NW;14;51%;25%;11
Elmira;Partly sunny;76;51;WNW;9;55%;2%;10
Farmingdale;Sunny, breezy, nice;79;62;NW;14;46%;0%;11
Fort Drum;Partly sunny;75;54;SW;9;53%;25%;9
Fulton;Mostly sunny;74;52;W;10;57%;0%;10
Glens Falls;Partly sunny, breezy;77;55;WNW;13;50%;2%;10
Islip;Sunny, breezy, nice;79;62;NW;13;45%;1%;11
Ithaca;Partly sunny, nice;73;51;WNW;12;60%;4%;10
Jamestown;Clouds and sun;68;48;NE;6;64%;0%;11
Massena;Partly sunny;79;52;WNW;11;48%;25%;10
Montauk;Warmer;77;63;NW;14;54%;10%;11
Montgomery;Mostly sunny, breezy;77;54;WNW;14;51%;25%;10
Monticello;Mostly sunny, breezy;73;52;NW;14;55%;25%;10
New York;Sunny and breezy;80;64;NW;14;40%;0%;11
New York Jfk;Sunny and breezy;80;63;NW;16;51%;0%;11
New York Lga;Sunny, breezy, nice;80;66;NW;15;41%;0%;11
Newburgh;Sunny, breezy, nice;78;56;W;13;51%;0%;11
Niagara Falls;Sunshine, pleasant;73;53;W;7;55%;0%;10
Ogdensburg;Mostly sunny;77;51;WNW;9;53%;0%;10
Penn (Yan);Partly sunny;74;56;W;9;53%;0%;10
Plattsburgh;Partly sunny, breezy;77;55;WNW;14;48%;25%;10
Poughkeepsie;Sunshine and breezy;78;54;WNW;14;48%;25%;10
Rochester;Partly sunny;75;54;W;9;54%;0%;10
Rome;Partly sunny;76;52;WNW;11;58%;25%;10
Saranac Lake;Partly sunny, breezy;72;45;WNW;14;51%;25%;10
Shirley;Sun, some clouds;80;61;NW;14;46%;25%;11
Syracuse;Mostly sunny;76;55;W;12;53%;0%;10
Watertown;Mostly sunny;74;50;SSW;9;60%;25%;10
Wellsville;Partly sunny;71;49;WNW;8;57%;0%;11
Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;79;56;NW;14;49%;25%;11
White Plains;Sunny, breezy, nice;77;60;NW;15;48%;0%;11
_____
