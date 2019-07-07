NY Forecast for Tuesday, July 9, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Mostly sunny, nice;84;55;NNW;5;48%;2%;10

Binghamton;Sunshine and nice;79;52;N;5;55%;27%;9

Buffalo;Mostly sunny;80;57;ESE;7;51%;6%;10

Central Park;Sun and some clouds;82;69;S;2;54%;8%;9

Dansville;Mostly sunny;81;54;NW;6;53%;10%;10

Dunkirk;Mostly sunny;80;57;ESE;7;53%;10%;10

East Hampton;Sun and some clouds;77;62;SSW;5;57%;0%;10

Elmira;Mostly sunny, nice;82;49;N;4;58%;14%;10

Farmingdale;Partial sunshine;80;66;S;7;53%;2%;10

Fort Drum;Sunny and pleasant;80;59;SW;5;47%;5%;10

Fulton;Mostly sunny, nice;80;55;N;5;51%;8%;10

Glens Falls;Sunshine and nice;83;53;NNW;4;47%;2%;10

Islip;Sun and some clouds;78;64;SSW;7;54%;2%;10

Ithaca;Nice with sunshine;80;51;N;6;60%;13%;10

Jamestown;Partly sunny;78;54;ENE;7;55%;14%;10

Massena;Sunny and pleasant;83;55;SW;4;47%;4%;9

Montauk;Sun and some clouds;77;65;N;4;61%;0%;10

Montgomery;Partly sunny;82;55;SW;3;58%;23%;8

Monticello;Partly sunny;79;55;NNW;4;66%;27%;8

New York;Partly sunny;82;69;S;6;53%;8%;9

New York Jfk;Partly sunny;82;69;E;9;59%;5%;9

New York Lga;Partly sunny;84;71;SSW;7;48%;8%;9

Newburgh;Partly sunny;82;60;SSW;4;65%;19%;8

Niagara Falls;Sunny and pleasant;80;58;E;6;49%;0%;10

Ogdensburg;Sunny and delightful;81;54;SW;4;49%;4%;9

Penn (Yan);Mostly sunny, nice;80;56;NW;5;53%;12%;10

Plattsburgh;Sunny and pleasant;81;56;WSW;6;48%;0%;9

Poughkeepsie;Some sun;84;56;S;2;54%;17%;8

Rochester;Mostly sunny;80;55;SSW;6;51%;10%;10

Rome;Mostly sunny, nice;83;55;NNE;4;50%;9%;10

Saranac Lake;Sunny and delightful;78;43;SW;4;46%;4%;10

Shirley;Partly sunny;79;60;SSW;6;56%;0%;10

Syracuse;Mostly sunny, nice;83;58;W;6;48%;10%;10

Watertown;Sunshine, pleasant;81;58;NW;5;51%;5%;10

Wellsville;Partial sunshine;78;54;NE;5;55%;13%;9

Westhampton Beach;Partial sunshine;78;55;NNW;7;55%;0%;9

White Plains;Partly sunny;81;62;SW;5;53%;8%;9

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather