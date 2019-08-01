NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Saturday, August 3, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Mostly sunny;85;63;SSE;4;46%;21%;9
Binghamton;Sunshine and nice;81;62;SSW;4;56%;39%;9
Buffalo;Mostly sunny, nice;83;63;ENE;6;59%;33%;9
Central Park;Mostly sunny;84;72;S;5;61%;27%;9
Dansville;Mostly sunny;84;61;SE;4;57%;44%;9
Dunkirk;Mostly sunny, nice;82;62;ESE;6;65%;33%;9
East Hampton;Mostly sunny, humid;80;69;S;5;63%;16%;9
Elmira;Sunshine, pleasant;84;60;S;3;63%;44%;9
Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;83;71;S;8;61%;19%;9
Fort Drum;Nice with sunshine;82;58;S;5;48%;15%;8
Fulton;Mostly sunny;83;58;SSE;3;53%;24%;9
Glens Falls;Partly sunny, nice;83;57;WSW;4;50%;27%;9
Islip;Humid with sunshine;82;71;SSE;7;54%;26%;9
Ithaca;Mostly sunny, nice;83;62;S;3;57%;39%;9
Jamestown;Sunshine, pleasant;79;60;NNE;4;65%;36%;9
Massena;Mostly sunny;84;58;SW;5;47%;8%;8
Montauk;Mostly sunny;81;70;SSW;4;69%;15%;9
Montgomery;Partly sunny;84;62;SSW;5;58%;28%;9
Monticello;Partly sunny;82;61;SSW;5;55%;33%;9
New York;Mostly sunny;84;72;SSE;4;50%;26%;9
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;84;72;S;9;68%;25%;9
New York Lga;Mostly sunny;86;74;S;8;51%;27%;9
Newburgh;Partly sunny;84;65;SSE;5;56%;25%;9
Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;81;62;ENE;6;59%;1%;9
Ogdensburg;Mostly sunny;83;58;SSW;4;52%;12%;8
Penn (Yan);Mostly sunny, nice;83;65;SW;4;56%;40%;9
Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;83;57;WSW;6;49%;10%;8
Poughkeepsie;Sun, some clouds;86;63;S;4;51%;20%;9
Rochester;Nice with sunshine;83;61;ESE;6;58%;31%;9
Rome;Mostly sunny;84;59;ENE;3;52%;29%;9
Saranac Lake;Mostly sunny;80;46;SSE;4;45%;13%;9
Shirley;Humid with sunshine;83;69;SSE;6;58%;16%;9
Syracuse;Mostly sunny, nice;84;62;S;4;51%;33%;9
Watertown;Nice with sunshine;82;58;SSE;5;51%;15%;8
Wellsville;Mostly sunny;80;62;SE;5;61%;44%;9
Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny;82;63;SSW;6;64%;16%;9
White Plains;Mostly sunny;82;69;S;6;55%;20%;9
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather