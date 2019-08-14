NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Friday, August 16, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Partial sunshine;81;63;SE;4;65%;66%;8
Binghamton;A shower or t-storm;75;61;ESE;5;74%;84%;7
Buffalo;A t-storm in spots;78;61;E;8;61%;71%;7
Central Park;Partly sunny;80;69;ENE;4;70%;42%;4
Dansville;A t-storm in spots;77;59;SSE;5;71%;76%;7
Dunkirk;A t-storm in spots;78;62;E;7;64%;65%;7
East Hampton;Humid with some sun;75;65;ENE;7;81%;31%;4
Elmira;A shower or t-storm;77;61;S;4;75%;90%;8
Farmingdale;Clouds and sun;77;65;E;10;73%;36%;4
Fort Drum;Partly sunny;77;57;ESE;5;54%;78%;7
Fulton;Partly sunny;77;59;N;4;58%;83%;8
Glens Falls;Partly sunny;79;58;NNE;4;61%;67%;8
Islip;Sun and clouds;77;66;ENE;7;78%;44%;4
Ithaca;A t-storm in spots;76;58;ESE;5;75%;73%;7
Jamestown;A shower or t-storm;74;58;SSW;6;77%;82%;7
Massena;Partly sunny;77;56;ENE;6;56%;78%;7
Montauk;Clouds and sun, nice;77;65;E;7;73%;30%;4
Montgomery;Partly sunny;80;60;ESE;5;71%;44%;5
Monticello;A t-storm in spots;77;61;ESE;6;74%;60%;5
New York;Partly sunny;80;69;E;4;70%;42%;4
New York Jfk;Partly sunny;79;67;E;12;76%;39%;4
New York Lga;Partly sunny;82;71;ENE;11;61%;41%;4
Newburgh;Partly sunny;81;64;ESE;6;73%;44%;4
Niagara Falls;Sunny intervals;76;60;E;7;63%;50%;6
Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;78;59;NE;4;57%;60%;7
Penn (Yan);A t-storm in spots;76;62;ESE;4;68%;77%;8
Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;75;58;NW;5;58%;78%;7
Poughkeepsie;Periods of sun;82;62;SE;4;63%;44%;5
Rochester;A t-storm in spots;77;60;E;6;60%;77%;8
Rome;Partly sunny;80;60;E;4;63%;86%;8
Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;74;49;ESE;4;59%;79%;8
Shirley;Humid with some sun;77;64;ENE;6;81%;34%;4
Syracuse;A t-storm in spots;79;61;ESE;5;59%;78%;8
Watertown;Partly sunny;78;57;E;6;52%;78%;7
Wellsville;A shower or t-storm;74;60;E;5;70%;81%;6
Westhampton Beach;Humid with some sun;76;62;E;9;74%;33%;4
White Plains;Partly sunny;77;63;E;7;70%;44%;4
_____
