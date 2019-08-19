NY Forecast for Wednesday, August 21, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Mostly sunny;85;65;SE;4;53%;55%;7

Binghamton;Partly sunny;82;66;SSW;4;63%;70%;8

Buffalo;Partly sunny;83;69;SE;6;59%;63%;7

Central Park;Partly sunny and hot;90;75;S;5;56%;55%;8

Dansville;Partly sunny;85;67;S;4;66%;62%;7

Dunkirk;A p.m. t-storm;84;69;SSE;5;64%;81%;7

East Hampton;Mostly sunny, humid;82;70;S;5;64%;27%;8

Elmira;Partly sunny, humid;86;65;SSW;3;71%;67%;8

Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;86;72;S;6;56%;39%;8

Fort Drum;Mostly sunny;82;63;SSE;6;51%;61%;7

Fulton;Mostly sunny;82;63;SE;3;57%;57%;7

Glens Falls;Mostly sunny;83;61;NNW;4;58%;56%;7

Islip;Mostly sunny;86;72;SSE;6;60%;36%;8

Ithaca;Partly sunny;83;65;S;3;68%;71%;8

Jamestown;A p.m. t-storm;81;64;SSW;5;76%;82%;8

Massena;Mostly sunny;84;59;S;6;53%;25%;7

Montauk;Humid with sunshine;83;70;SSW;4;66%;25%;8

Montgomery;Sunshine, less humid;85;68;SSW;4;67%;54%;8

Monticello;Mostly sunny;84;65;S;5;62%;66%;8

New York;A t-storm in spots;90;75;SSE;8;53%;64%;8

New York Jfk;Partly sunny, humid;86;73;S;7;65%;55%;8

New York Lga;Partly sunny and hot;90;77;S;9;51%;55%;8

Newburgh;Mostly sunny;88;69;S;5;61%;53%;8

Niagara Falls;Humid with some sun;83;68;ESE;5;66%;63%;6

Ogdensburg;Mostly sunny;82;61;S;5;56%;19%;7

Penn (Yan);Partly sunny;83;68;SSW;3;64%;66%;7

Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;83;61;WSW;6;56%;25%;7

Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;88;70;S;4;58%;48%;8

Rochester;Mostly sunny;85;68;SE;5;60%;68%;7

Rome;Mostly sunny;83;63;ESE;3;62%;57%;7

Saranac Lake;Mostly sunny;80;52;S;5;53%;27%;7

Shirley;Mostly sunny;86;70;S;6;61%;30%;8

Syracuse;Sunshine, less humid;83;66;S;4;59%;58%;7

Watertown;Mostly sunny;81;61;SSE;5;54%;59%;7

Wellsville;A p.m. t-storm;83;66;S;4;67%;81%;8

Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny;84;68;SSW;6;58%;28%;8

White Plains;Sunshine, less humid;85;71;SSW;5;57%;54%;8

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather