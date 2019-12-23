NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Tuesday, December 24, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Partly sunny, colder;35;17;N;8;59%;0%;2
Binghamton;Colder;36;23;E;5;72%;0%;2
Buffalo;Rather cloudy;37;30;SSE;7;65%;1%;2
Central Park;Plenty of sun;46;33;NNE;6;51%;2%;2
Dansville;Partly sunny;40;29;SSE;4;72%;2%;2
Dunkirk;Rather cloudy;40;31;SSE;5;70%;0%;2
East Hampton;Plenty of sunshine;43;30;NNE;8;56%;2%;2
Elmira;Colder;39;23;SE;3;71%;0%;2
Farmingdale;Plenty of sunshine;45;28;NNE;8;59%;2%;2
Fort Drum;Colder;29;20;ESE;5;69%;0%;2
Fulton;Colder;34;19;SE;4;65%;0%;2
Glens Falls;Partly sunny;32;17;N;4;67%;2%;2
Islip;Plenty of sun;44;26;NNE;8;53%;1%;2
Ithaca;Colder;35;23;SE;5;79%;0%;2
Jamestown;Patchy freezing fog;40;29;SSE;6;78%;0%;2
Massena;Partly sunny;28;17;E;4;69%;0%;2
Montauk;Plenty of sunshine;44;32;NNE;8;59%;2%;2
Montgomery;Mostly sunny;41;20;NNE;5;70%;1%;2
Monticello;Turning sunny;41;19;NE;4;63%;1%;2
New York;Plenty of sunshine;46;33;N;9;55%;1%;2
New York Jfk;Sunny;45;30;NNE;11;64%;2%;2
New York Lga;Sunny;46;33;NNE;12;53%;2%;2
Newburgh;Mostly sunny, colder;40;20;N;8;65%;1%;2
Niagara Falls;Some brightening;36;28;SE;7;78%;0%;2
Ogdensburg;Colder;27;18;NE;4;73%;0%;2
Penn (Yan);Colder;36;26;S;4;73%;1%;2
Plattsburgh;Colder;30;16;SW;5;67%;0%;2
Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny, cooler;41;19;NNE;6;62%;2%;2
Rochester;Colder;35;26;ESE;6;67%;3%;1
Rome;Colder;34;21;ENE;4;77%;0%;2
Saranac Lake;Colder;28;12;E;2;74%;0%;1
Shirley;Plenty of sunshine;44;24;NNE;7;54%;1%;2
Syracuse;Colder;35;23;SE;4;70%;0%;2
Watertown;Colder;31;19;ENE;5;70%;0%;1
Wellsville;Low clouds breaking;37;28;SSE;5;59%;1%;2
Westhampton Beach;Plenty of sunshine;44;21;NNE;8;62%;1%;2
White Plains;Mostly sunny;43;23;NNE;9;60%;2%;2
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather