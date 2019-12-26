NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Friday, December 27, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;A shower in the a.m.;45;36;WNW;8;78%;58%;0
Binghamton;A shower in spots;43;31;W;9;96%;47%;1
Buffalo;A shower or two;51;31;W;13;81%;63%;0
Central Park;Cloudy;52;41;WSW;4;77%;18%;1
Dansville;A shower in places;53;32;W;7;86%;41%;1
Dunkirk;A morning shower;51;32;W;9;84%;55%;0
East Hampton;Cloudy;50;38;W;8;87%;20%;1
Elmira;A stray shower;49;33;W;5;85%;46%;1
Farmingdale;Cloudy;52;40;W;7;82%;19%;1
Fort Drum;Rain/snow showers;45;29;W;12;92%;77%;0
Fulton;Cloudy with a shower;49;30;NW;9;81%;54%;0
Glens Falls;Showers of rain/snow;40;31;SSW;6;97%;73%;0
Islip;Cloudy;52;40;W;8;77%;19%;1
Ithaca;A shower in places;47;32;W;10;91%;41%;1
Jamestown;A morning shower;49;30;W;10;96%;43%;0
Massena;Rain/snow showers;44;30;WSW;10;93%;63%;0
Montauk;Rather cloudy;49;40;W;6;85%;19%;1
Montgomery;Cloudy with a shower;45;33;W;6;94%;44%;0
Monticello;Cloudy with a shower;42;33;WNW;6;90%;55%;1
New York;Cloudy;52;41;WSW;6;70%;18%;1
New York Jfk;Cloudy;51;41;W;9;89%;17%;1
New York Lga;A thick cloud cover;52;42;WSW;9;78%;17%;1
Newburgh;Cloudy with a shower;47;34;W;6;87%;45%;0
Niagara Falls;A shower in the a.m.;50;31;W;11;82%;55%;0
Ogdensburg;Rain/snow showers;44;31;WSW;7;78%;77%;0
Penn (Yan);A shower in spots;51;31;W;10;83%;41%;1
Plattsburgh;Rain/snow showers;44;33;N;7;88%;77%;0
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy with a shower;47;32;WSW;4;87%;44%;0
Rochester;A morning shower;52;31;W;9;77%;41%;1
Rome;A shower or two;45;29;WNW;6;97%;77%;1
Saranac Lake;Rain/snow showers;43;26;W;9;94%;81%;0
Shirley;Cloudy;52;37;WSW;8;80%;18%;1
Syracuse;A shower in spots;50;33;WNW;10;85%;49%;1
Watertown;Rain/snow showers;46;31;W;12;90%;78%;0
Wellsville;A shower in places;47;30;W;8;81%;41%;1
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;53;31;W;7;83%;18%;1
White Plains;Cloudy with a shower;49;37;W;6;86%;42%;0
