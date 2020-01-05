NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Monday, January 6, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;A few flurries;41;27;WSW;15;56%;65%;1
Binghamton;A few flurries;35;23;SW;14;72%;58%;1
Buffalo;Morning snow showers;35;30;WSW;19;67%;65%;1
Central Park;Breezy with clearing;47;33;W;19;52%;7%;2
Dansville;Morning snow showers;39;26;W;13;65%;61%;1
Dunkirk;Morning snow showers;36;28;WSW;16;64%;64%;1
East Hampton;Partly sunny;43;33;WNW;8;64%;42%;1
Elmira;Decreasing clouds;39;22;W;13;61%;25%;1
Farmingdale;Breezy with clearing;46;30;W;14;57%;12%;2
Fort Drum;A little snow;35;25;W;14;79%;90%;1
Fulton;A bit of snow;37;28;W;16;66%;69%;1
Glens Falls;A bit of snow;36;25;SW;5;72%;78%;0
Islip;Decreasing clouds;45;30;WNW;10;54%;27%;2
Ithaca;A few flurries;37;22;WSW;14;73%;59%;1
Jamestown;Morning snow showers;33;23;WSW;16;76%;61%;1
Massena;A little snow;32;22;SW;8;80%;71%;0
Montauk;Partial sunshine;43;35;W;6;65%;42%;1
Montgomery;Decreasing clouds;41;22;WSW;15;68%;27%;1
Monticello;Decreasing clouds;37;22;WNW;14;69%;25%;1
New York;Breezy with clearing;46;32;W;18;47%;7%;2
New York Jfk;Breezy with clearing;46;31;W;18;61%;7%;2
New York Lga;Breezy with clearing;46;34;W;19;52%;7%;2
Newburgh;Decreasing clouds;42;27;WSW;14;63%;27%;1
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;34;28;WSW;20;68%;19%;1
Ogdensburg;A little snow;34;25;WSW;7;72%;72%;0
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;37;26;W;15;66%;30%;1
Plattsburgh;A little snow;32;23;SW;6;79%;84%;0
Poughkeepsie;Decreasing clouds;43;24;WSW;15;61%;27%;1
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;37;27;WSW;15;67%;33%;1
Rome;Some snow;37;24;WSW;12;80%;77%;1
Saranac Lake;A little snow;30;17;WSW;7;80%;85%;0
Shirley;Partly sunny;44;27;WNW;9;61%;27%;1
Syracuse;Some snow;39;25;WSW;16;68%;67%;1
Watertown;A little snow;38;26;W;16;75%;90%;0
Wellsville;Morning snow showers;34;23;W;15;63%;61%;1
Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;44;22;W;7;66%;26%;1
White Plains;Decreasing clouds;44;28;WSW;19;60%;27%;1
_____
