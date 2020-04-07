NY Forecast for Thursday, April 9, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;A little a.m. rain;54;41;WNW;6;66%;73%;1

Binghamton;Showers around;54;39;S;9;78%;84%;3

Buffalo;Cooler;50;41;SSW;8;86%;95%;2

Central Park;Spotty showers;63;48;WNW;4;68%;72%;2

Dansville;A shower in the a.m.;58;40;SSW;8;77%;85%;2

Dunkirk;Cooler;53;42;SSW;7;71%;86%;2

East Hampton;Spotty showers;50;40;E;8;82%;63%;2

Elmira;Showers around;60;39;SE;8;71%;82%;3

Farmingdale;Spotty showers;62;45;S;8;69%;68%;2

Fort Drum;A shower in the a.m.;50;37;SSW;8;75%;86%;2

Fulton;A shower in the a.m.;50;39;SSE;6;74%;87%;2

Glens Falls;A little a.m. rain;53;37;SE;5;68%;64%;2

Islip;Spotty showers;55;44;E;7;75%;66%;2

Ithaca;Showers around;53;37;SSE;8;86%;86%;3

Jamestown;A shower in the a.m.;54;41;SSW;12;81%;88%;2

Massena;A shower in the a.m.;48;34;S;10;59%;84%;2

Montauk;Spotty showers;52;42;SE;6;78%;64%;2

Montgomery;Spotty showers;56;39;SSW;6;75%;76%;3

Monticello;Spotty showers;56;36;NNW;4;78%;81%;3

New York;Spotty showers;63;48;ESE;7;74%;72%;2

New York Jfk;Spotty showers;61;45;SSW;10;77%;77%;1

New York Lga;Spotty showers;67;49;W;9;65%;70%;1

Newburgh;Spotty showers;56;41;E;6;78%;68%;2

Niagara Falls;A morning shower;53;37;SSW;7;73%;89%;5

Ogdensburg;A shower in the a.m.;51;37;ESE;6;54%;88%;2

Penn (Yan);A shower in the a.m.;53;39;SSW;6;77%;82%;3

Plattsburgh;A shower in the a.m.;50;34;WSW;8;57%;73%;2

Poughkeepsie;Spotty showers;59;41;WSW;5;71%;70%;2

Rochester;A shower in the a.m.;50;40;S;6;77%;90%;1

Rome;A little a.m. rain;53;38;WSW;7;74%;83%;2

Saranac Lake;A shower in the a.m.;48;32;N;4;62%;80%;2

Shirley;Spotty showers;54;40;E;6;77%;67%;2

Syracuse;Showers around;53;39;S;8;74%;86%;2

Watertown;A shower in the a.m.;51;38;S;7;79%;88%;2

Wellsville;Cooler;57;37;SW;9;68%;82%;3

Westhampton Beach;Spotty showers;54;39;SSE;8;76%;67%;2

White Plains;Spotty showers;60;42;SE;8;68%;70%;2

_____

