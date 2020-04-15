NY Forecast for Friday, April 17, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Mostly cloudy;47;29;W;12;32%;19%;3

Binghamton;Rain and snow shower;39;25;W;10;46%;55%;3

Buffalo;Variable clouds;39;32;WSW;14;50%;33%;4

Central Park;Variable cloudiness;50;38;WNW;9;36%;13%;6

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;44;27;WSW;9;47%;33%;3

Dunkirk;Rain and snow shower;42;33;WSW;14;46%;50%;5

East Hampton;Partly sunny;49;37;WNW;11;46%;4%;7

Elmira;Rain and snow shower;44;26;WSW;9;43%;55%;2

Farmingdale;Clouds and sun;52;36;WNW;12;38%;8%;7

Fort Drum;Variable cloudiness;40;26;WSW;13;47%;57%;3

Fulton;Partly sunny, chilly;42;30;SW;14;46%;38%;6

Glens Falls;More clouds than sun;46;26;WSW;10;34%;24%;3

Islip;Sun and clouds;51;36;WNW;12;38%;26%;7

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;41;26;WSW;11;51%;40%;2

Jamestown;Rain and snow shower;36;28;WSW;13;55%;51%;3

Massena;Partly sunny;44;27;WSW;13;43%;55%;3

Montauk;Partly sunny;50;38;NW;8;44%;3%;7

Montgomery;Rain and snow shower;48;26;WNW;11;37%;46%;6

Monticello;Rain and snow shower;43;26;W;11;44%;46%;6

New York;More clouds than sun;50;38;NW;10;30%;11%;6

New York Jfk;More clouds than sun;52;37;WNW;15;38%;27%;6

New York Lga;More clouds than sun;51;39;WNW;14;33%;10%;6

Newburgh;Rain and snow shower;48;30;W;10;44%;45%;6

Niagara Falls;Variable cloudiness;41;30;WSW;12;43%;29%;5

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;44;29;WSW;9;37%;52%;3

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;42;29;WSW;10;46%;33%;3

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;45;28;WSW;11;39%;39%;2

Poughkeepsie;Rain and snow shower;50;30;W;10;35%;45%;6

Rochester;Partly sunny, chilly;41;28;WSW;11;51%;36%;6

Rome;Mostly cloudy;42;26;W;14;47%;36%;3

Saranac Lake;Clouds and sun, cold;37;18;WSW;10;43%;56%;4

Shirley;Clouds and sun;51;35;WNW;12;40%;4%;7

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;43;29;WSW;14;45%;38%;3

Watertown;More clouds than sun;41;28;WSW;14;50%;44%;4

Wellsville;Rain and snow shower;38;26;WSW;10;51%;49%;2

Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;50;28;WNW;13;43%;4%;7

White Plains;Rain and snow shower;48;32;WNW;14;36%;46%;6

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather