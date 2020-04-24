NY Forecast for Sunday, April 26, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Increasing clouds;63;43;SSE;5;41%;21%;8

Binghamton;Turning cloudy;58;38;SSE;4;53%;72%;5

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;58;43;E;8;57%;76%;5

Central Park;Clouds and sun;62;46;ESE;2;49%;29%;7

Dansville;Mainly cloudy;62;43;E;4;54%;71%;5

Dunkirk;Clouds limiting sun;58;45;ENE;7;59%;74%;4

East Hampton;Sunny intervals;54;43;SE;6;62%;21%;8

Elmira;Thickening clouds;61;40;ESE;3;56%;73%;5

Farmingdale;Clouds and sun;59;46;ESE;6;51%;27%;8

Fort Drum;Increasing clouds;59;39;ENE;6;38%;27%;7

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;60;43;ENE;4;42%;70%;6

Glens Falls;Increasing clouds;61;39;N;4;35%;25%;7

Islip;Partly sunny;58;45;ESE;8;56%;26%;7

Ithaca;Milder;60;38;SE;4;53%;71%;6

Jamestown;A little p.m. rain;57;42;ESE;7;71%;84%;3

Massena;Mostly sunny;57;37;E;5;42%;24%;7

Montauk;Partly sunny;55;44;ESE;4;60%;20%;8

Montgomery;Turning cloudy;63;40;SSW;4;54%;34%;7

Monticello;Milder;59;37;SE;5;59%;37%;5

New York;Partly sunny;62;46;SE;6;49%;29%;7

New York Jfk;Partly sunny;57;46;SE;7;57%;27%;6

New York Lga;Partly sunny;61;46;ESE;7;46%;28%;6

Newburgh;Clouding up;63;42;SE;5;62%;33%;7

Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;56;40;E;10;56%;79%;5

Ogdensburg;Turning cloudy;57;38;ENE;4;44%;27%;7

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;56;42;N;3;51%;69%;6

Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;55;37;NW;6;40%;27%;7

Poughkeepsie;Increasing clouds;63;41;SSE;3;50%;33%;7

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;55;42;E;7;54%;72%;6

Rome;Increasing clouds;62;42;ENE;4;46%;30%;8

Saranac Lake;Clouds rolling in;56;32;ENE;3;35%;27%;7

Shirley;Partly sunny;59;42;SE;7;56%;26%;8

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;61;43;ESE;5;44%;69%;6

Watertown;Increasing clouds;60;41;ENE;6;40%;71%;7

Wellsville;Increasing clouds;57;39;E;6;60%;75%;5

Westhampton Beach;Clouds and sunshine;57;37;ESE;5;57%;26%;8

White Plains;Sun and clouds;59;42;ESE;6;48%;28%;6

