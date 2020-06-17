NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Friday, June 19, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Mostly sunny and hot;90;64;SSE;5;49%;14%;10
Binghamton;Partly sunny;81;61;S;6;58%;44%;11
Buffalo;Sunny intervals;83;64;SE;6;55%;44%;10
Central Park;Some sun, more humid;79;66;S;5;69%;40%;8
Dansville;Partly sunny;86;62;S;5;51%;44%;10
Dunkirk;Clouds and sun;81;63;SE;6;61%;44%;10
East Hampton;Partly sunny;72;62;S;5;83%;20%;5
Elmira;Some sun, more humid;85;60;S;5;58%;42%;8
Farmingdale;Periods of sun;77;65;S;7;74%;36%;8
Fort Drum;Sunny and very warm;87;64;SSE;6;46%;21%;10
Fulton;Mostly sunny, warm;87;63;N;3;52%;37%;10
Glens Falls;Mostly sunny, warm;87;59;SSW;4;52%;14%;10
Islip;Partly sunny;74;64;SSE;6;78%;34%;6
Ithaca;Warm with some sun;85;62;SSE;7;57%;39%;10
Jamestown;Partly sunny;79;62;SSE;6;63%;44%;9
Massena;Sunny and hot;90;61;SSW;7;42%;10%;10
Montauk;Partly sunny;73;63;SSW;3;81%;16%;5
Montgomery;Partly sunny;82;60;SSW;5;65%;36%;10
Monticello;Sun and clouds;80;60;SSE;5;66%;41%;10
New York;Partly sunny;77;66;SE;6;71%;39%;8
New York Jfk;Some sun, more humid;75;63;S;9;79%;41%;7
New York Lga;Partly sunny;79;67;S;8;63%;40%;8
Newburgh;Partly sunny;83;64;SSE;6;69%;33%;9
Niagara Falls;Clouds and sunshine;82;63;ESE;5;57%;31%;10
Ogdensburg;Sunshine;86;61;SSW;5;52%;15%;10
Penn (Yan);Clouds and sun, warm;85;62;SSW;5;51%;44%;10
Plattsburgh;Sunny and very warm;87;59;SW;7;51%;6%;10
Poughkeepsie;Clouds and sun;85;62;S;5;61%;31%;10
Rochester;Mostly sunny, warm;86;64;SSE;6;54%;42%;10
Rome;Mostly sunny, warm;88;63;SSE;4;49%;33%;10
Saranac Lake;Sunny and very warm;86;50;SW;4;41%;9%;10
Shirley;Partly sunny;74;63;SSE;6;78%;30%;7
Syracuse;Mostly sunny, warm;89;66;SSW;5;46%;42%;10
Watertown;Sunny and very warm;86;60;SE;5;49%;24%;10
Wellsville;Sun and clouds;80;61;SE;6;62%;44%;7
Westhampton Beach;Sun and clouds;74;62;SSW;6;78%;28%;7
White Plains;Periods of sun;78;62;SSW;5;72%;33%;8
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather