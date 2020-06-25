NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Saturday, June 27, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Clouds and sun, nice;84;64;S;7;51%;15%;10
Binghamton;Sunshine, pleasant;77;60;SW;7;57%;41%;11
Buffalo;Mostly sunny, nice;78;68;S;11;54%;71%;10
Central Park;Mostly sunny, warm;88;72;WNW;5;43%;20%;11
Dansville;Mostly sunny;84;62;SSW;8;49%;29%;10
Dunkirk;Mostly sunny, nice;81;68;S;10;53%;58%;10
East Hampton;A morning shower;79;66;SW;8;68%;42%;11
Elmira;Mostly sunny;83;59;SW;7;52%;39%;10
Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;88;70;WSW;10;46%;27%;11
Fort Drum;Clouds and sun, nice;80;63;SW;11;51%;36%;10
Fulton;Mostly sunny;84;63;SW;9;50%;33%;10
Glens Falls;Partly sunny;81;56;WSW;7;51%;27%;10
Islip;Mostly sunny;85;68;W;9;53%;27%;11
Ithaca;Mostly sunny;82;61;S;8;55%;41%;10
Jamestown;Sunshine and nice;77;64;SSW;9;56%;56%;11
Massena;Clouds and sun, nice;82;58;SSW;12;49%;62%;6
Montauk;A morning shower;80;68;WSW;6;73%;41%;11
Montgomery;Mostly sunny;84;57;WNW;8;50%;15%;11
Monticello;Mostly sunny;80;57;WSW;7;59%;22%;11
New York;Mostly sunny;87;71;W;7;49%;20%;11
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;86;70;W;11;50%;22%;11
New York Lga;Mostly sunny and hot;90;75;WNW;10;38%;21%;11
Newburgh;Mostly sunny;86;62;SW;7;57%;13%;11
Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;81;67;SSW;9;53%;82%;10
Ogdensburg;Clouds and sun, nice;81;67;SSW;7;54%;69%;8
Penn (Yan);Mostly sunny;83;62;SW;9;48%;44%;10
Plattsburgh;Sunny intervals;82;58;WSW;8;50%;39%;9
Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;87;62;N;6;47%;11%;10
Rochester;Mostly sunny;83;67;SSW;9;52%;70%;10
Rome;Mostly sunny;83;62;SE;8;53%;33%;10
Saranac Lake;Partly sunny, nice;77;51;SW;10;48%;44%;9
Shirley;A morning shower;84;65;WSW;8;57%;41%;11
Syracuse;Mostly sunny;84;66;SSW;9;47%;33%;10
Watertown;Clouds and sun;79;62;SSW;12;58%;61%;10
Wellsville;Mostly sunny;79;61;SSW;7;57%;28%;11
Westhampton Beach;A morning shower;82;60;WSW;9;60%;41%;11
White Plains;Mostly sunny;85;64;WNW;7;44%;28%;11
