NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Tuesday, July 21, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Partly sunny;91;64;WNW;9;61%;28%;10
Binghamton;Mostly sunny, humid;84;59;NW;10;61%;33%;10
Buffalo;Mostly sunny, humid;80;63;WNW;13;64%;12%;10
Central Park;Some sun, very hot;97;75;N;5;51%;31%;10
Dansville;Mostly sunny;86;60;NW;10;56%;14%;10
Dunkirk;Not as warm;82;61;W;10;62%;10%;10
East Hampton;Very humid;86;70;WNW;8;76%;30%;10
Elmira;Mostly sunny;89;59;WNW;10;54%;28%;10
Farmingdale;Some sun, very hot;97;74;N;10;55%;30%;10
Fort Drum;More clouds than sun;83;61;W;12;65%;17%;8
Fulton;Not as hot but humid;85;61;WNW;12;64%;30%;9
Glens Falls;Partly sunny;90;60;W;10;55%;28%;9
Islip;Periods of sun;93;74;NW;9;61%;30%;10
Ithaca;Mostly sunny, humid;86;60;NW;11;63%;31%;10
Jamestown;Mostly sunny;80;59;NNW;11;67%;8%;10
Massena;More clouds than sun;86;59;NW;14;57%;31%;6
Montauk;Partly sunny;87;70;WNW;8;74%;31%;9
Montgomery;Partly sunny, warm;93;64;NNW;9;56%;30%;10
Monticello;Partly sunny, humid;88;61;NW;8;65%;30%;10
New York;Very hot;97;76;NW;8;52%;30%;10
New York Jfk;Partly sunny;94;75;N;12;57%;31%;10
New York Lga;Very hot;100;77;N;10;45%;31%;10
Newburgh;Partly sunny;94;66;WNW;8;60%;30%;10
Niagara Falls;Clouds and sun;83;62;NW;9;60%;11%;9
Ogdensburg;Variable cloudiness;84;62;NW;7;63%;30%;7
Penn (Yan);Mostly sunny;86;63;NW;11;54%;15%;10
Plattsburgh;Variable cloudiness;87;60;WNW;10;56%;18%;8
Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny and hot;95;67;NNE;8;51%;31%;10
Rochester;Sunshine and humid;85;61;NW;11;61%;16%;9
Rome;Not as hot but humid;86;60;WNW;11;65%;30%;9
Saranac Lake;More clouds than sun;80;54;WNW;11;58%;34%;7
Shirley;Partly sunny, humid;92;70;WNW;8;65%;30%;9
Syracuse;Partly sunny;87;63;W;12;58%;31%;9
Watertown;More clouds than sun;82;60;WNW;14;66%;31%;8
Wellsville;Mostly sunny;82;58;W;9;63%;10%;10
Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny, humid;89;68;NW;11;71%;30%;10
White Plains;Partial sunshine;94;70;N;9;55%;31%;10
