NY Forecast for Tuesday, July 21, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Partly sunny;91;64;WNW;9;61%;28%;10

Binghamton;Mostly sunny, humid;84;59;NW;10;61%;33%;10

Buffalo;Mostly sunny, humid;80;63;WNW;13;64%;12%;10

Central Park;Some sun, very hot;97;75;N;5;51%;31%;10

Dansville;Mostly sunny;86;60;NW;10;56%;14%;10

Dunkirk;Not as warm;82;61;W;10;62%;10%;10

East Hampton;Very humid;86;70;WNW;8;76%;30%;10

Elmira;Mostly sunny;89;59;WNW;10;54%;28%;10

Farmingdale;Some sun, very hot;97;74;N;10;55%;30%;10

Fort Drum;More clouds than sun;83;61;W;12;65%;17%;8

Fulton;Not as hot but humid;85;61;WNW;12;64%;30%;9

Glens Falls;Partly sunny;90;60;W;10;55%;28%;9

Islip;Periods of sun;93;74;NW;9;61%;30%;10

Ithaca;Mostly sunny, humid;86;60;NW;11;63%;31%;10

Jamestown;Mostly sunny;80;59;NNW;11;67%;8%;10

Massena;More clouds than sun;86;59;NW;14;57%;31%;6

Montauk;Partly sunny;87;70;WNW;8;74%;31%;9

Montgomery;Partly sunny, warm;93;64;NNW;9;56%;30%;10

Monticello;Partly sunny, humid;88;61;NW;8;65%;30%;10

New York;Very hot;97;76;NW;8;52%;30%;10

New York Jfk;Partly sunny;94;75;N;12;57%;31%;10

New York Lga;Very hot;100;77;N;10;45%;31%;10

Newburgh;Partly sunny;94;66;WNW;8;60%;30%;10

Niagara Falls;Clouds and sun;83;62;NW;9;60%;11%;9

Ogdensburg;Variable cloudiness;84;62;NW;7;63%;30%;7

Penn (Yan);Mostly sunny;86;63;NW;11;54%;15%;10

Plattsburgh;Variable cloudiness;87;60;WNW;10;56%;18%;8

Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny and hot;95;67;NNE;8;51%;31%;10

Rochester;Sunshine and humid;85;61;NW;11;61%;16%;9

Rome;Not as hot but humid;86;60;WNW;11;65%;30%;9

Saranac Lake;More clouds than sun;80;54;WNW;11;58%;34%;7

Shirley;Partly sunny, humid;92;70;WNW;8;65%;30%;9

Syracuse;Partly sunny;87;63;W;12;58%;31%;9

Watertown;More clouds than sun;82;60;WNW;14;66%;31%;8

Wellsville;Mostly sunny;82;58;W;9;63%;10%;10

Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny, humid;89;68;NW;11;71%;30%;10

White Plains;Partial sunshine;94;70;N;9;55%;31%;10

