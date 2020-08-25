NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Wednesday, August 26, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;A heavy thunderstorm;82;53;NW;9;68%;55%;5
Binghamton;A heavy thunderstorm;78;52;NW;10;75%;61%;3
Buffalo;Thunderstorm;81;61;NNW;9;68%;52%;4
Central Park;A t-storm around;91;66;NNW;7;58%;49%;7
Dansville;A heavy thunderstorm;83;57;NW;10;64%;66%;2
Dunkirk;A thunderstorm;80;60;NW;8;74%;51%;5
East Hampton;Partly sunny, humid;84;63;NW;8;69%;27%;7
Elmira;Some sun, a t-storm;85;55;NW;11;62%;59%;4
Farmingdale;Partly sunny, humid;91;65;NNW;11;56%;40%;7
Fort Drum;A morning t-storm;77;48;N;10;69%;54%;6
Fulton;A morning t-storm;80;53;N;12;69%;52%;4
Glens Falls;A heavy thunderstorm;83;48;NNW;10;69%;55%;4
Islip;Partly sunny, humid;89;64;NW;9;59%;39%;7
Ithaca;A heavy thunderstorm;80;53;NW;11;73%;66%;4
Jamestown;A thunderstorm;75;55;NW;11;79%;51%;3
Massena;A morning t-storm;75;45;NW;11;73%;53%;4
Montauk;Partly sunny, humid;85;64;NW;7;69%;24%;7
Montgomery;A t-storm around;88;55;NW;10;64%;43%;7
Monticello;A p.m. t-storm;83;53;NW;8;70%;52%;6
New York;A t-storm around;91;67;NW;8;55%;49%;7
New York Jfk;A t-storm around;91;66;NNW;14;60%;51%;7
New York Lga;A t-storm around;93;69;NNW;12;50%;50%;7
Newburgh;A t-storm around;89;57;NW;8;66%;43%;7
Niagara Falls;Thunderstorm;81;59;NNW;9;70%;57%;4
Ogdensburg;A morning t-storm;78;48;NNW;7;69%;53%;5
Penn (Yan);A heavy thunderstorm;82;57;NW;11;61%;66%;4
Plattsburgh;A morning t-storm;77;49;NW;9;72%;53%;5
Poughkeepsie;A t-storm around;89;57;NW;10;60%;43%;7
Rochester;A morning t-storm;80;58;N;10;69%;51%;3
Rome;A heavy thunderstorm;80;51;NNW;12;70%;56%;5
Saranac Lake;A morning t-storm;69;40;NW;10;78%;54%;3
Shirley;Partly sunny, humid;89;62;NW;9;62%;40%;7
Syracuse;A heavy thunderstorm;81;54;NW;12;66%;56%;3
Watertown;A morning t-storm;80;46;NNE;11;67%;52%;6
Wellsville;A thunderstorm;77;54;WNW;9;75%;51%;4
Westhampton Beach;Humid with some sun;86;59;NNW;11;66%;40%;7
White Plains;A t-storm around;89;60;NW;9;58%;47%;6
_____
