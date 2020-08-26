NY Forecast

NY Forecast for Thursday, August 27, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Mostly sunny, cooler;70;50;WNW;9;47%;40%;7

Binghamton;Partly sunny, nice;70;58;ESE;10;60%;29%;7

Buffalo;Periods of sun;76;70;S;6;63%;58%;6

Central Park;Not as warm;80;69;NW;8;43%;13%;7

Dansville;Nice with some sun;79;63;S;7;58%;43%;5

Dunkirk;Partly sunny;78;69;S;6;66%;52%;7

East Hampton;Not as warm;76;63;WNW;9;43%;8%;7

Elmira;Nice with some sun;77;61;SSE;8;58%;45%;7

Farmingdale;Not as warm;80;67;NW;11;41%;12%;7

Fort Drum;Lots of sun, nice;68;52;SSW;8;52%;68%;7

Fulton;Mostly sunny, nice;70;58;SSE;8;54%;80%;7

Glens Falls;Not as warm;71;46;W;9;47%;55%;7

Islip;Not as warm;79;66;WNW;9;41%;10%;7

Ithaca;Nice with some sun;73;58;SE;9;63%;62%;7

Jamestown;Partly sunny;73;63;S;6;74%;53%;7

Massena;Mostly sunny, cooler;67;47;SW;9;54%;62%;6

Montauk;Not as warm;77;65;NW;9;47%;6%;7

Montgomery;Not as warm;76;58;WNW;10;50%;12%;7

Monticello;Not as warm;72;56;W;8;57%;17%;7

New York;Not as warm;80;69;W;9;40%;11%;7

New York Jfk;Not as warm;81;69;NNW;15;42%;10%;7

New York Lga;Sunshine, not as hot;83;72;NW;13;37%;13%;7

Newburgh;Not as warm;78;61;WSW;8;51%;12%;7

Niagara Falls;Variable cloudiness;76;67;SSW;7;62%;74%;4

Ogdensburg;Partly sunny, cooler;68;51;S;5;52%;68%;6

Penn (Yan);Some sun;76;62;SSW;7;56%;55%;7

Plattsburgh;Cooler with sunshine;68;47;W;10;51%;40%;6

Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny, cooler;78;60;N;10;44%;13%;7

Rochester;Partly sunny;73;63;SSE;6;60%;64%;6

Rome;Nice with sunshine;70;53;ESE;9;51%;67%;7

Saranac Lake;Mostly sunny;61;42;W;9;56%;60%;7

Shirley;Not as warm;77;63;WNW;10;43%;9%;7

Syracuse;Not as warm;72;59;S;9;51%;61%;7

Watertown;Mostly sunny;68;54;S;8;53%;73%;6

Wellsville;Variable cloudiness;76;63;SW;8;65%;45%;4

Westhampton Beach;Not as warm;77;60;WNW;13;45%;8%;7

White Plains;Not as warm;76;63;WNW;11;45%;13%;7

_____

