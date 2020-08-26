NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Friday, August 28, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;A strong t-storm;73;60;NNE;6;66%;68%;2
Binghamton;A strong t-storm;82;63;W;12;75%;80%;6
Buffalo;A strong t-storm;82;66;WNW;16;79%;73%;4
Central Park;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;NW;8;64%;66%;7
Dansville;A strong t-storm;88;64;W;12;69%;66%;5
Dunkirk;A strong t-storm;84;67;W;14;74%;80%;5
East Hampton;Periods of sun;81;71;S;6;60%;66%;5
Elmira;A strong t-storm;89;64;WNW;14;68%;80%;5
Farmingdale;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;73;NW;12;59%;73%;7
Fort Drum;A strong t-storm;71;55;NNE;7;94%;85%;1
Fulton;A strong t-storm;79;60;WSW;10;81%;64%;2
Glens Falls;A strong t-storm;67;54;N;4;92%;72%;2
Islip;Clouds and sun;87;72;SW;8;59%;66%;7
Ithaca;A strong t-storm;86;61;W;12;75%;82%;3
Jamestown;A strong t-storm;80;62;WSW;15;79%;80%;5
Massena;A strong t-storm;65;52;SW;5;82%;67%;3
Montauk;Clouds and sun;80;69;NW;6;71%;66%;5
Montgomery;A strong t-storm;87;66;W;10;75%;80%;4
Monticello;A strong t-storm;83;64;W;8;68%;80%;4
New York;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;W;9;63%;66%;7
New York Jfk;Increasingly windy;89;74;NW;15;64%;64%;7
New York Lga;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;NW;14;52%;66%;7
Newburgh;A strong t-storm;88;68;SW;8;68%;80%;4
Niagara Falls;A strong t-storm;84;64;NW;13;76%;63%;3
Ogdensburg;A strong t-storm;62;56;NNW;4;88%;72%;3
Penn (Yan);A strong t-storm;86;64;W;14;73%;68%;6
Plattsburgh;Showers and t-storms;64;52;N;4;80%;63%;3
Poughkeepsie;A strong t-storm;86;66;W;9;69%;80%;4
Rochester;A strong t-storm;82;64;NW;12;86%;74%;3
Rome;A strong t-storm;74;59;W;7;83%;76%;2
Saranac Lake;A strong t-storm;64;50;WNW;3;83%;72%;1
Shirley;A strong t-storm;86;70;SSE;8;59%;73%;7
Syracuse;A strong t-storm;80;63;WSW;11;78%;75%;2
Watertown;A strong t-storm;73;56;NE;8;88%;78%;2
Wellsville;A strong t-storm;83;63;W;13;72%;80%;5
Westhampton Beach;A strong t-storm;83;68;WNW;10;69%;73%;7
White Plains;A strong t-storm;88;69;WNW;10;61%;80%;7
_____
