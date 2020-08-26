NY Forecast for Friday, August 28, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;A strong t-storm;73;60;NNE;6;66%;68%;2

Binghamton;A strong t-storm;82;63;W;12;75%;80%;6

Buffalo;A strong t-storm;82;66;WNW;16;79%;73%;4

Central Park;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;NW;8;64%;66%;7

Dansville;A strong t-storm;88;64;W;12;69%;66%;5

Dunkirk;A strong t-storm;84;67;W;14;74%;80%;5

East Hampton;Periods of sun;81;71;S;6;60%;66%;5

Elmira;A strong t-storm;89;64;WNW;14;68%;80%;5

Farmingdale;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;73;NW;12;59%;73%;7

Fort Drum;A strong t-storm;71;55;NNE;7;94%;85%;1

Fulton;A strong t-storm;79;60;WSW;10;81%;64%;2

Glens Falls;A strong t-storm;67;54;N;4;92%;72%;2

Islip;Clouds and sun;87;72;SW;8;59%;66%;7

Ithaca;A strong t-storm;86;61;W;12;75%;82%;3

Jamestown;A strong t-storm;80;62;WSW;15;79%;80%;5

Massena;A strong t-storm;65;52;SW;5;82%;67%;3

Montauk;Clouds and sun;80;69;NW;6;71%;66%;5

Montgomery;A strong t-storm;87;66;W;10;75%;80%;4

Monticello;A strong t-storm;83;64;W;8;68%;80%;4

New York;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;W;9;63%;66%;7

New York Jfk;Increasingly windy;89;74;NW;15;64%;64%;7

New York Lga;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;NW;14;52%;66%;7

Newburgh;A strong t-storm;88;68;SW;8;68%;80%;4

Niagara Falls;A strong t-storm;84;64;NW;13;76%;63%;3

Ogdensburg;A strong t-storm;62;56;NNW;4;88%;72%;3

Penn (Yan);A strong t-storm;86;64;W;14;73%;68%;6

Plattsburgh;Showers and t-storms;64;52;N;4;80%;63%;3

Poughkeepsie;A strong t-storm;86;66;W;9;69%;80%;4

Rochester;A strong t-storm;82;64;NW;12;86%;74%;3

Rome;A strong t-storm;74;59;W;7;83%;76%;2

Saranac Lake;A strong t-storm;64;50;WNW;3;83%;72%;1

Shirley;A strong t-storm;86;70;SSE;8;59%;73%;7

Syracuse;A strong t-storm;80;63;WSW;11;78%;75%;2

Watertown;A strong t-storm;73;56;NE;8;88%;78%;2

Wellsville;A strong t-storm;83;63;W;13;72%;80%;5

Westhampton Beach;A strong t-storm;83;68;WNW;10;69%;73%;7

White Plains;A strong t-storm;88;69;WNW;10;61%;80%;7

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather