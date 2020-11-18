NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Thursday, November 19, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Not as cold;44;35;S;13;49%;4%;2
Binghamton;Milder;47;39;S;15;49%;13%;2
Buffalo;Windy;58;49;SW;26;41%;10%;2
Central Park;Turning out cloudy;48;42;SW;9;50%;4%;2
Dansville;Partly sunny, windy;58;46;SW;19;38%;8%;2
Dunkirk;Partly sunny, breezy;58;48;SSW;19;43%;8%;2
East Hampton;Partly sunny;48;43;SW;10;52%;5%;2
Elmira;Partly sunny;53;40;SW;18;48%;14%;2
Farmingdale;Partly sunny;49;45;SW;11;53%;4%;2
Fort Drum;Partly sunny, milder;50;44;SSW;15;45%;6%;2
Fulton;Partly sunny;52;43;SSW;19;47%;8%;2
Glens Falls;Not as cold;43;33;SSW;8;53%;4%;2
Islip;Partly sunny;48;42;SW;11;50%;3%;2
Ithaca;Milder;50;40;SSE;19;47%;6%;2
Jamestown;Partly sunny, windy;52;44;SSW;19;46%;6%;2
Massena;Cloudy and milder;48;41;SW;13;46%;10%;1
Montauk;Partly sunny;51;48;SW;8;58%;4%;2
Montgomery;Partly sunny;46;32;SW;8;55%;3%;2
Monticello;Partly sunny, milder;46;32;SW;7;52%;10%;2
New York;Turning cloudy;48;42;SW;12;45%;3%;2
New York Jfk;Turning cloudy;48;44;SW;13;53%;4%;2
New York Lga;Increasing clouds;50;43;SW;14;47%;4%;2
Newburgh;Periods of sun;48;37;SSW;8;54%;3%;2
Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny, windy;57;48;SW;21;46%;7%;2
Ogdensburg;Milder;47;41;SSW;14;57%;8%;2
Penn (Yan);Partly sunny, windy;54;45;SSW;18;44%;58%;2
Plattsburgh;Not as cold;43;36;S;12;55%;8%;2
Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;47;34;S;7;49%;4%;2
Rochester;Partly sunny;56;45;SW;17;45%;11%;2
Rome;Partly sunny, milder;50;39;S;15;51%;8%;2
Saranac Lake;Not as cold;44;33;SW;14;54%;8%;2
Shirley;Partly sunny;47;42;SW;9;55%;3%;2
Syracuse;Partly sunny;53;44;SSW;13;46%;8%;2
Watertown;Increasing clouds;52;45;SSW;14;46%;6%;2
Wellsville;Partly sunny, windy;53;43;SW;18;45%;5%;2
Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;48;40;SW;9;60%;3%;2
White Plains;Partly sunny;47;39;SW;9;51%;4%;2
