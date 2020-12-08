NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Wednesday, December 9, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Flurries;37;29;WNW;7;75%;68%;1
Binghamton;A little snow;34;32;W;10;80%;70%;1
Buffalo;Snow showers;42;35;W;15;74%;70%;1
Central Park;Morning flurries;41;37;W;6;60%;55%;1
Dansville;Some snow;42;35;WNW;8;72%;86%;1
Dunkirk;Rain/snow showers;42;35;W;11;72%;89%;1
East Hampton;A few flurries;43;37;WNW;9;65%;57%;1
Elmira;A little snow;40;34;WNW;8;72%;72%;1
Farmingdale;A few flurries;41;36;W;11;65%;55%;1
Fort Drum;A little snow;37;31;W;8;88%;87%;0
Fulton;A little snow;39;35;WNW;10;82%;80%;1
Glens Falls;Periods of snow;35;27;SW;7;79%;74%;1
Islip;A few flurries;41;35;WNW;11;67%;55%;1
Ithaca;A little snow;37;33;WNW;10;81%;69%;1
Jamestown;Snow showers;36;31;WNW;12;86%;77%;1
Massena;Morning snow;36;29;W;7;85%;74%;0
Montauk;Rather cloudy;42;39;WNW;10;66%;28%;1
Montgomery;A few flurries;38;31;WSW;8;71%;63%;1
Monticello;A little snow;36;30;WNW;8;76%;74%;1
New York;Morning flurries;41;37;W;10;61%;55%;0
New York Jfk;Morning flurries;40;37;W;15;68%;55%;0
New York Lga;Morning flurries;43;39;W;13;57%;55%;0
Newburgh;Morning flurries;39;31;W;8;70%;62%;1
Niagara Falls;Low clouds;41;34;W;16;77%;33%;1
Ogdensburg;Morning snow;37;32;W;5;83%;77%;0
Penn (Yan);Some snow;40;35;WNW;11;76%;81%;1
Plattsburgh;Snow at times;34;29;WNW;6;80%;87%;0
Poughkeepsie;Morning flurries;40;30;WSW;6;67%;63%;1
Rochester;Some snow;43;34;WNW;10;72%;82%;1
Rome;On-and-off snow;38;32;W;7;80%;87%;0
Saranac Lake;Intermittent snow;32;27;WNW;6;89%;88%;0
Shirley;A few flurries;42;36;WNW;9;66%;56%;1
Syracuse;A little snow;39;34;W;11;78%;80%;1
Watertown;Some snow;39;33;WNW;9;87%;89%;1
Wellsville;Snow showers;38;31;WNW;11;78%;83%;1
Westhampton Beach;A few flurries;40;33;W;10;69%;57%;1
White Plains;Morning flurries;38;34;W;9;65%;56%;1
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather