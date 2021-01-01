NY Forecast for Saturday, January 2, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;A little a.m. rain;44;25;NW;9;77%;68%;1

Binghamton;Cloudy;40;25;WNW;12;89%;31%;1

Buffalo;A shower in the a.m.;39;28;ENE;9;85%;55%;1

Central Park;A little a.m. rain;53;38;NNW;10;67%;56%;2

Dansville;A thick cloud cover;42;28;S;8;80%;44%;0

Dunkirk;A shower in the a.m.;40;27;ESE;8;78%;80%;1

East Hampton;Rain and drizzle;54;33;NNW;14;78%;54%;2

Elmira;A thick cloud cover;43;27;W;10;78%;25%;1

Farmingdale;A little a.m. rain;54;33;NNW;15;67%;56%;2

Fort Drum;Some morning snow;33;20;ESE;8;91%;100%;1

Fulton;Showers of rain/snow;37;25;N;10;85%;56%;1

Glens Falls;A shower in the a.m.;38;19;NNE;5;88%;56%;1

Islip;A little a.m. rain;55;32;NNW;14;68%;55%;2

Ithaca;Colder in the a.m.;40;26;WNW;13;93%;25%;1

Jamestown;Cloudy;37;26;SE;10;93%;60%;1

Massena;A bit of snow;31;18;W;8;88%;68%;1

Montauk;Rain and drizzle;51;36;N;14;80%;54%;2

Montgomery;A little a.m. rain;48;25;N;11;78%;56%;1

Monticello;A little a.m. rain;45;24;NNW;10;82%;56%;1

New York;A little a.m. rain;53;38;NNW;10;66%;56%;2

New York Jfk;A little a.m. rain;52;34;NNW;18;72%;56%;2

New York Lga;A touch of a.m. rain;54;38;NNW;16;66%;56%;2

Newburgh;A little a.m. rain;50;29;N;10;70%;55%;1

Niagara Falls;Areas of low clouds;39;27;NE;10;86%;11%;1

Ogdensburg;Some snow;34;17;SW;7;84%;68%;1

Penn (Yan);Breezy in the a.m.;41;28;W;12;81%;25%;0

Plattsburgh;Snow and sleet;33;21;WNW;7;89%;61%;0

Poughkeepsie;A little a.m. rain;49;26;N;8;75%;55%;1

Rochester;A thick cloud cover;41;28;WSW;10;82%;25%;1

Rome;Morning snow showers;38;21;NNE;10;86%;70%;0

Saranac Lake;Snow and sleet;31;13;SE;5;97%;68%;0

Shirley;Rain and drizzle;54;29;NNW;12;75%;55%;1

Syracuse;Rain and drizzle;40;26;S;13;83%;53%;0

Watertown;Morning snow showers;34;22;E;7;87%;88%;1

Wellsville;A little a.m. rain;41;25;NNE;11;82%;78%;0

Westhampton Beach;Rain and drizzle;52;29;NNW;15;74%;55%;1

White Plains;A little a.m. rain;51;30;N;14;71%;56%;2

