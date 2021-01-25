NY Forecast for Tuesday, January 26, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;A little p.m. snow;29;25;SE;4;65%;96%;1

Binghamton;Intermittent snow;27;25;SSE;10;87%;87%;1

Buffalo;A little snow;34;24;WNW;9;77%;89%;0

Central Park;Colder with snow;34;33;NNE;7;74%;85%;1

Dansville;Snow at times;32;27;WNW;9;86%;88%;1

Dunkirk;A little snow;37;24;NW;6;79%;89%;1

East Hampton;Cloudy with flurries;37;32;ESE;9;64%;86%;1

Elmira;Snow at times;32;31;SW;6;89%;87%;1

Farmingdale;Morning snow;37;34;NE;9;72%;91%;1

Fort Drum;A little p.m. snow;26;18;NE;9;83%;82%;1

Fulton;A little snow;29;24;ENE;7;79%;91%;1

Glens Falls;A little p.m. snow;26;22;NNE;3;78%;84%;1

Islip;Morning snow;38;34;E;9;67%;91%;1

Ithaca;Periods of snow;30;27;S;11;88%;89%;1

Jamestown;Wintry mix;34;23;NNW;9;95%;85%;1

Massena;Mostly cloudy;21;16;NE;8;79%;57%;1

Montauk;Rain and snow shower;38;35;ENE;6;70%;88%;1

Montgomery;Colder with snow;28;26;NE;5;82%;90%;1

Monticello;Snow at times;27;25;SE;6;79%;89%;1

New York;Snow at times;37;36;NE;8;64%;85%;1

New York Jfk;Snow in the morning;37;35;NE;13;75%;91%;1

New York Lga;Periods of snow;36;35;NE;11;69%;85%;1

Newburgh;Intermittent snow;30;25;ENE;5;77%;90%;1

Niagara Falls;Snow, mainly early;33;24;N;9;78%;93%;0

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;26;16;NE;7;77%;44%;1

Penn (Yan);Periods of snow;32;27;W;8;85%;87%;1

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;24;19;NNW;3;80%;69%;1

Poughkeepsie;Periods of snow;31;29;N;4;72%;89%;1

Rochester;A little snow;31;24;W;10;80%;93%;1

Rome;A little snow;27;26;E;9;79%;85%;1

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;23;16;ENE;3;88%;66%;1

Shirley;Morning snow;38;33;E;7;62%;90%;1

Syracuse;A little snow;30;27;ENE;10;80%;89%;1

Watertown;A little p.m. snow;29;19;NE;7;79%;94%;1

Wellsville;Periods of snow;31;24;WSW;7;84%;86%;1

Westhampton Beach;Snow in the morning;37;30;ENE;9;71%;90%;1

White Plains;A little snow;32;30;ENE;8;71%;90%;1

