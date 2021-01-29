NY Forecast for Saturday, January 30, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany;Mostly sunny, frigid;15;-3;NNW;10;46%;0%;2 Binghamton;Bitterly cold;15;1;NNE;10;74%;3%;3 Buffalo;Low clouds may break;22;11;E;5;58%;9%;1 Central Park;Sunny, but cold;29;17;N;9;37%;0%;3 Dansville;Cold;23;7;SSE;5;66%;5%;2 Dunkirk;Low clouds;24;15;ESE;4;54%;19%;1 East Hampton;Mostly sunny, cold;24;16;NNW;12;46%;1%;3 Elmira;Clouds and sun, cold;23;7;N;6;61%;7%;3 Farmingdale;Plenty of sunshine;28;15;N;11;37%;0%;3 Fort Drum;Mostly sunny, frigid;10;-5;ESE;5;69%;0%;2 Fulton;Mostly cloudy, cold;16;0;ESE;5;73%;4%;2 Glens Falls;Mostly sunny, frigid;15;-5;N;5;56%;0%;2 Islip;Plenty of sunshine;27;16;NNW;10;38%;0%;3 Ithaca;Frigid;16;3;E;10;79%;3%;2 Jamestown;Low clouds;22;13;E;6;79%;25%;1 Massena;Bitterly cold;10;-5;WNW;7;63%;0%;2 Montauk;Mostly sunny, cold;25;17;NNW;12;51%;0%;3 Montgomery;Sunny, but cold;25;5;N;10;48%;0%;3 Monticello;Sunshine;19;3;NW;9;46%;1%;3 New York;Sunny, but cold;29;17;NNW;12;33%;0%;3 New York Jfk;Sunny and cold;30;16;NNE;16;37%;0%;3 New York Lga;Plenty of sun;30;19;NNE;15;35%;0%;3 Newburgh;Sunny, not as cold;26;7;N;6;46%;0%;3 Niagara Falls;Partly sunny, cold;21;12;E;5;59%;2%;2 Ogdensburg;Very cold;13;-10;SSW;4;53%;0%;2 Penn (Yan);Low clouds and cold;19;6;W;7;68%;4%;1 Plattsburgh;Periods of sun, cold;13;-2;W;6;61%;0%;2 Poughkeepsie;Sunny, but cold;25;7;NNE;8;45%;0%;3 Rochester;Cold;18;8;SE;6;61%;5%;1 Rome;Partly sunny, frigid;14;-8;ENE;7;67%;2%;2 Saranac Lake;Very cold;6;-11;N;4;77%;0%;2 Shirley;Mostly sunny;25;15;NNW;12;42%;0%;3 Syracuse;Morning snow showers;16;0;E;7;71%;66%;1 Watertown;Lots of sun, frigid;12;-4;ENE;4;69%;0%;2 Wellsville;Cold;19;6;SE;5;54%;12%;2 Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny, cold;25;9;NNW;14;44%;0%;3 White Plains;Sunny, but cold;25;10;N;14;41%;0%;3 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather