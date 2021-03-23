NY Forecast for Thursday, March 25, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany;Showers around;60;50;SSE;6;59%;89%;2 Binghamton;Showers around;54;49;SSE;10;80%;75%;2 Buffalo;A passing shower;67;54;S;11;54%;66%;2 Central Park;Rain and drizzle;53;49;ENE;6;77%;88%;1 Dansville;Spotty showers;67;55;S;11;63%;77%;1 Dunkirk;Spotty showers;69;58;S;12;55%;69%;2 East Hampton;Showers around;48;45;SSE;7;94%;82%;1 Elmira;Spotty showers;62;49;S;7;67%;75%;2 Farmingdale;Rain and drizzle;52;49;SSE;10;80%;88%;1 Fort Drum;A little p.m. rain;59;52;SSE;13;67%;85%;1 Fulton;An afternoon shower;63;52;SSE;8;66%;82%;2 Glens Falls;Spotty p.m. showers;59;47;SSW;4;68%;88%;2 Islip;Rain and drizzle;51;50;SE;10;82%;84%;1 Ithaca;A shower in the p.m.;60;51;SSE;12;73%;66%;2 Jamestown;Spotty showers;63;53;S;11;74%;70%;2 Massena;A little p.m. rain;61;50;S;8;59%;88%;1 Montauk;Showers around;50;46;SSE;7;86%;82%;2 Montgomery;Cooler, p.m. rain;54;45;NE;5;86%;89%;1 Monticello;Afternoon showers;50;47;E;5;82%;93%;1 New York;Rain and drizzle;53;49;S;7;81%;88%;1 New York Jfk;Rain and drizzle;53;47;ESE;13;79%;88%;1 New York Lga;Rain and drizzle;52;48;E;11;78%;90%;1 Newburgh;Cooler, p.m. rain;56;48;SSE;6;78%;86%;1 Niagara Falls;Cloudy with a shower;65;52;S;10;60%;83%;1 Ogdensburg;A little p.m. rain;60;55;S;8;58%;84%;1 Penn (Yan);Spotty showers;63;53;S;11;66%;71%;2 Plattsburgh;Partly sunny, mild;59;46;S;9;61%;66%;3 Poughkeepsie;Cooler, p.m. rain;56;47;SSE;4;82%;86%;1 Rochester;Spotty showers;69;55;S;9;56%;78%;1 Rome;An afternoon shower;60;49;ESE;9;71%;82%;2 Saranac Lake;Mild with some sun;55;44;S;6;62%;42%;2 Shirley;Rain and drizzle;51;49;SE;7;84%;82%;1 Syracuse;A shower in the p.m.;64;52;SE;10;61%;75%;2 Watertown;A little p.m. rain;60;52;S;11;63%;81%;1 Wellsville;Spotty showers;59;53;S;8;64%;71%;1 Westhampton Beach;Rain and drizzle;51;43;S;10;81%;82%;1 White Plains;Rain and drizzle;51;46;E;8;79%;83%;1 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather