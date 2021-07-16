NY Forecast for Sunday, July 18, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany;Heavy thunderstorms;76;64;NNW;6;81%;89%;3 Binghamton;A couple of t-storms;76;62;SW;7;91%;84%;2 Buffalo;A t-storm or two;71;65;NNE;13;77%;67%;3 Central Park;A heavy thunderstorm;86;71;SSW;4;77%;80%;9 Dansville;Humid with a t-storm;74;62;NNW;6;94%;74%;2 Dunkirk;Cloudy, a t-storm;74;64;NE;8;73%;59%;3 East Hampton;A t-storm around;78;71;S;5;83%;77%;6 Elmira;A couple of t-storms;78;63;WNW;5;88%;73%;3 Farmingdale;A heavy thunderstorm;84;74;SSW;8;77%;84%;10 Fort Drum;Rain and a t-storm;71;60;NE;8;85%;82%;2 Fulton;Rain and a t-storm;70;62;NNW;7;89%;75%;2 Glens Falls;A shower and t-storm;71;63;NNE;4;88%;92%;2 Islip;A t-storm around;82;74;SSW;8;74%;79%;10 Ithaca;A couple of t-storms;74;61;W;6;93%;75%;2 Jamestown;A t-storm or two;69;58;N;11;98%;72%;3 Massena;Rainy times;76;59;NE;4;71%;93%;3 Montauk;A t-storm around;79;70;SSW;3;86%;77%;6 Montgomery;Heavy p.m. t-storms;82;68;SE;6;86%;85%;4 Monticello;Heavy thunderstorms;81;66;SE;5;84%;87%;3 New York;A heavy thunderstorm;86;71;S;7;70%;80%;9 New York Jfk;A heavy thunderstorm;84;73;SSW;10;80%;84%;9 New York Lga;A heavy thunderstorm;87;74;SSW;10;70%;84%;9 Newburgh;Heavy p.m. t-storms;87;72;E;5;75%;86%;4 Niagara Falls;Rain and a t-storm;71;64;NNE;14;79%;67%;2 Ogdensburg;A shower and t-storm;74;55;E;4;76%;76%;4 Penn (Yan);A couple of t-storms;73;63;NW;5;90%;82%;2 Plattsburgh;Humid with showers;75;62;N;4;74%;87%;3 Poughkeepsie;Heavy p.m. t-storms;84;70;SSW;4;81%;87%;4 Rochester;Rain and a t-storm;69;64;NNE;10;86%;80%;2 Rome;A couple of t-storms;70;64;E;7;86%;77%;2 Saranac Lake;A shower and t-storm;71;54;NE;4;80%;97%;3 Shirley;A t-storm around;83;74;S;7;74%;79%;8 Syracuse;A couple of t-storms;73;65;WSW;8;85%;74%;2 Watertown;Rain and a t-storm;73;59;NE;7;84%;81%;2 Wellsville;A couple of t-storms;73;59;N;6;82%;76%;2 Westhampton Beach;A t-storm around;81;72;SSW;6;87%;76%;8 White Plains;A heavy thunderstorm;83;71;S;6;80%;84%;7 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather