NY Forecast for Sunday, December 12, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Partly sunny;44;29;S;10;52%;0%;2

Binghamton;Mostly sunny, colder;39;30;SW;10;57%;0%;2

Buffalo;Breezy and cooler;42;41;SW;19;52%;0%;2

Central Park;Mostly sunny, cooler;49;39;WSW;8;38%;0%;2

Dansville;Partly sunny, cooler;46;36;SW;9;54%;0%;2

Dunkirk;Partly sunny, cooler;43;38;SW;12;51%;0%;2

East Hampton;Mostly sunny, cooler;46;39;WSW;12;49%;1%;2

Elmira;Mostly sunny, cooler;45;30;SW;9;52%;0%;2

Farmingdale;Cooler;49;35;W;11;39%;0%;2

Fort Drum;Breezy and cooler;40;35;SW;14;64%;2%;2

Fulton;Cooler;43;34;SW;12;58%;0%;2

Glens Falls;Partly sunny;42;27;S;8;57%;0%;2

Islip;Mostly sunny;47;38;WSW;11;44%;0%;2

Ithaca;Mostly sunny, cooler;42;31;SSW;11;57%;0%;2

Jamestown;Partly sunny, colder;39;32;SW;13;63%;0%;2

Massena;Breezy and colder;39;33;SW;15;60%;2%;1

Montauk;Cooler;47;39;WSW;13;51%;0%;2

Montgomery;Mostly sunny, cooler;46;28;SW;9;48%;0%;2

Monticello;Mostly sunny, colder;39;28;W;9;61%;1%;2

New York;Mostly sunny, cooler;49;38;WSW;11;39%;0%;2

New York Jfk;Mostly sunny, cooler;50;37;WSW;15;41%;0%;2

New York Lga;Mostly sunny, cooler;49;40;WSW;14;36%;0%;2

Newburgh;Mostly sunny, cooler;45;32;SW;9;54%;0%;2

Niagara Falls;Sunny and cooler;40;40;SW;18;58%;2%;2

Ogdensburg;Colder;40;37;SW;12;60%;2%;2

Penn (Yan);Mostly sunny, cooler;44;35;SW;12;51%;0%;2

Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;43;33;SSW;10;49%;2%;2

Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;47;28;SW;8;46%;0%;2

Rochester;Mostly sunny, cooler;43;39;SW;13;56%;1%;2

Rome;Partly sunny, cooler;42;32;SW;11;66%;0%;2

Saranac Lake;Colder;34;26;WSW;13;69%;2%;2

Shirley;Mostly sunny;46;33;WSW;10;47%;0%;2

Syracuse;Cooler;45;35;SW;14;59%;0%;2

Watertown;Breezy and cooler;41;38;SW;15;61%;1%;2

Wellsville;Partly sunny, colder;38;33;WSW;11;55%;0%;2

Westhampton Beach;Cooler;47;32;W;12;46%;0%;2

White Plains;Mostly sunny, cooler;47;32;WSW;12;42%;0%;2

