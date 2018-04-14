NY Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 7:42 pm, Saturday, April 14, 2018
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 15, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
739 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT SUNDAY...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO NOON EDT
MONDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...East winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35
kt. Seas 3 to 6 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to
47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale
conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It
is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience
seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
Keywords: New York, Marine Warnings and Forecast