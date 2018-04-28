NY Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 10:38 pm, Friday, April 27, 2018
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, April 28, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
1034 PM EDT Fri Apr 27 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...Southwest winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
