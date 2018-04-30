NY Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 3:32 pm, Monday, April 30, 2018
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 30, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
326 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
Seas 3 to 5 ft on the ocean waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather