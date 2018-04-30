NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 30, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

326 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

Seas 3 to 5 ft on the ocean waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

