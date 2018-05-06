NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, May 8, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

323 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM MONDAY TO 6 PM EDT

TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 1 AM Monday to 6 PM EDT

Tuesday.

* WINDS AND SEAS...NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt

Mon night into Tue. Seas building to 4 to 7 ft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

