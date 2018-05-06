NY Marine Warning and Forecast
Published 3:27 am, Sunday, May 6, 2018
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, May 8, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
323 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM MONDAY TO 6 PM EDT
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect from 1 AM Monday to 6 PM EDT
Tuesday.
* WINDS AND SEAS...NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt
Mon night into Tue. Seas building to 4 to 7 ft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM MONDAY TO 6 PM EDT
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect from 1 AM Monday to 6 PM EDT
Tuesday.
* WINDS AND SEAS...NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt
Mon night into Tue. Seas building to 4 to 7 ft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather