NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, May 20, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

140 AM EDT Sun May 20 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS AND SEAS...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to

25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 feet.

* VISIBILITY...One quarter to one half mile at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be

reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS

MORNING...

* VISIBILITY...One quarter to one half mile at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be

reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather