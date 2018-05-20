NY Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 1:47 am, Sunday, May 20, 2018
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, May 20, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
140 AM EDT Sun May 20 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS AND SEAS...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to
25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
* VISIBILITY...One quarter to one half mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners, especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather