NY Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 3:21 pm, Sunday, May 20, 2018
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, May 20, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
319 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS AND SEAS...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25
kt. Seas 3 to 6 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather