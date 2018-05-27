NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, May 27, 2018

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

234 AM EDT SUN MAY 27 2018

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

Sandy Hook NJ to Moriches Inlet NY out 40 NM...

At 232 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated an area of thunderstorms,

capable of producing heavy downpours. These thunderstorms were

moving northeast at 25 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect heavy rain and lightning strikes. Boaters should

seek safe harbor immediately until these storms pass.

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

Sandy Hook NJ to Moriches Inlet NY out 40 NM...

At 232 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated an area of thunderstorms,

capable of producing heavy downpours. These thunderstorms were

moving northeast at 25 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect heavy rain and lightning strikes. Boaters should

seek safe harbor immediately until these storms pass.

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

Sandy Hook NJ to Moriches Inlet NY out 40 NM...

At 232 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated an area of thunderstorms,

capable of producing heavy downpours. These thunderstorms were

moving northeast at 25 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect heavy rain and lightning strikes. Boaters should

seek safe harbor immediately until these storms pass.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather