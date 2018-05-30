NY Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 9:58 pm, Tuesday, May 29, 2018
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, May 30, 2018
_____
DENSE FOG ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
950 PM EDT Tue May 29 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* VISIBILITY...One quarter to one half mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners, especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Dense Fog
Advisory, which is in effect until 10 AM EDT Wednesday.
* VISIBILITY...One quarter to one half mile at times.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather