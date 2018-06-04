NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 4, 2018

_____

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Upton has cancelled the Small

Craft Advisory.

Winds have dropped below 25 kt, therefore the advisory has been

cancelled.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS

MORNING...

* WINDS...Northeast 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS AND SEAS...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to

25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT

TUESDAY...

* WINDS AND SEAS...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30

kt. Seas 4 to 7 feet.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather