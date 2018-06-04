NY Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 5:36 am, Monday, June 4, 2018
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 4, 2018
_____
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Upton has cancelled the Small
Craft Advisory.
Winds have dropped below 25 kt, therefore the advisory has been
cancelled.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
* WINDS...Northeast 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS AND SEAS...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to
25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30
kt. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
_____
