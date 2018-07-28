NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, July 28, 2018

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

238 AM EDT SAT JUL 28 2018

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Coastal Waters extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard

and Nantucket...

Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out

to 20 nm South of Block Island...

At 238 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located

7 nm southwest of The Coastal Waters South Of Marthas Vineyard,

moving east at 20 knots.

Locations impacted include...

Madaket Harbor and The Coastal Waters South Of Marthas Vineyard.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Expect gusty winds to around 30 knots...briefly rough seas and

lightning strikes. Consider heading for safe harbor until this storm

passes.

