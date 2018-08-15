NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, August 16, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

403 PM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

* WINDS AND SEAS...West winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

Seas 3 to 5 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots,

or seas 5 feet or greater, are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

