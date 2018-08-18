NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, August 18, 2018

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Block Island Sound...

Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to

20 nm South of Block Island...

Rhode Island Sound...

* Until 415 AM EDT.

* At 322 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing

waterspouts was located near Block Island, moving northeast at 30

knots.

HAZARD...Waterspouts and wind gusts to nearly 50 knots.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally

hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly

higher winds and suddenly higher waves.

* The severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters.

_____

