NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, August 23, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
321 PM EDT Tue Aug 21 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM
WEDNESDAY TO NOON EDT THURSDAY...
The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft
Advisory for hazardous seas, which is in effect from 6 AM
Wednesday to noon EDT Thursday.
* SEAS...3 to 6 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that seas of 5 ft
or higher are expected or occurring, and are hazardous to small
craft. Mariners should avoid shoaling areas. Long period swells
can sharpen into large breaking waves in shoaling areas. It is
not unusual for waves to break much farther from shoaling areas
than is normally experienced. Remember that breaking waves can
easily capsize even larger vessels.
